Madame Web drops new poster unveiling Dakota Johnson's Spidey suit

New images featuring Dakota Johnson as the titular character in Madame Web were recently released via Sony Pictures. The upcoming film in the studio’s very own Spider-Man Universe will be released in 2024.

A further glimpse of Ezekiel Sims in his Spider-Man outfit and more Marvel heroines from the next film, such as Cassandra, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin, and Anya Corazon, can be seen on the poster released on December 12 via Sony's social media handles.

Madame Web has her very own Spidey suit

The upcoming film stars Dakota Johnson as the title character who has to assemble a squad of spider-heroines, featuring Sydney Sweeney's Spider-Woman, and more. The movie will also join the likes of Venom, Morbius, and the forthcoming Kraven the Hunter movie, which are said to be a part of the studio's Spider Universe.

A new poster for this next Marvel film has been published by Sony Pictures, with the film set to hit theaters in less than three months. The taglines read and allude to Cassandra Webb's ability to access the Spider-verse.

"Her web connects them all" and “The mind has infinite potential.”

One version of Sony Pictures' Madame Web poster features just Webb and provides a quick glimpse of her spidey-themed suit, which is visible beneath her cloak.

Sony Pictures also released an alternate version of the poster, featuring Ezekiel Sims dressed in his own suit and the other members Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin, and Anya Corazon.

Last month, the very first trailer for Madame Web, directed by S.J. Clarkson, was officially released. In this new clip, a multitude of Spider-People from Marvel Comics were showcased. The movie's trailer breakdown is also available on Sportskeeda.

Madame Web will serve as an origin story, explaining how Dakota Johnson's character evolved into her comic book equivalent.

The film narrates the tale of Cassandra Webb, who, after an accident, starts having prophetic visions. All the while, the villain of the movie, Ezekiel Sims, hunts the spider-people whom she needs to save. The film is said to be a significant addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe in the future.

Madame Web may be the film that finally provides some insight into the future goals for this universe of Sony's. It is also imperative to note that fans have conflicting emotions about this upcoming major cinematic adventure, which is scheduled for release in February 2024.

Only time will tell how Sony’s Spiderman film (without a Spiderman) does.