Is Anya Corazon the Spider Woman in Madame Web? Character explored

Sony's Spider-Man Universe is taking an interesting turn with Madame Web, which will appear in theaters in 2024. This latest spinoff movie from the Spider-Man franchise will be the first to shift focus to one of Spider-Man's allies rather than one of the villains. It is about some lesser-known characters, especially female characters, who have not been previously explored in the Spider-Man movies.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson in the title role of Cassandra Webb, represented as an older woman in the comics who gained clairvoyant powers. She put together a whole network of young Spider-Women like Julia Carpenter and Anya Corazon.

Who is Anya Corazon?

Expand Tweet

Anya Corazon is a fictional superhero who appears in the Marvel Comics. She was created by Marvel editor-in-chief Joe Quesada, writer Fiona Avery, and artist Mark Brooks. This character first appeared in Amazing Fantasy #1 in August 2004, under the pseudonym Araña (Spider). She later appeared in Young Allies #5, in October 2010, again with the pseudonym Spider-Girl.

Corazon is of Latin American origin with a Puerto Rican father and a Mexican mother. She first appeared on screen as a main character in the animated television series Spider-Man (2017–2020), where she was voiced by Melanie Minichino. Versions of the superhero also made appearances in the animated feature film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) as members of Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Society.

Anya Corazon in Madame Web

Expand Tweet

Anya Corazon is once again set to appear in Sony's live-action Spider-Man Universe (SSU) film Madame Web (2024). The debut trailer for the movie offers a sneak peek at Corazon, where she is seen donning a new superhero suit with goggles used to mask her face. This makes her appearance somewhat similar to how she is depicted in the comics.

Corazon appears in a black and silver colored suit in the movie, and she can be seen using a spinning red disc in combat, perhaps to unleash an arsenal of spider-like gadgets at her disposal.

Actor Isabela Merced will portray the character in the upcoming spinoff. She will appear as part of a trio of Spider-Woman heroes recruited by Dakota Johnson's Madame Web with the intention of taking down Ezekiel Sims. Merced's Corazon will be joined by Sydney Sweeney's Julia Carpenter and Celeste O'Connor's Mattie Franklin. All of them were confirmed to have some connection to Johnston's Madame Web when Corazon appears in their mutual apartment building.

What do we know about Madame Web?

The plot of Madame Web follows Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a paramedic who undergoes a near-death experience and subsequently discovers that she can see into the future. Much to her horror, she finds that the future is haunted by an evil man named Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), who dresses like an evil Spider-Man.

Sims intends to bring down the three young women who are destined to become Spider-Women - Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Conner), and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced). Web must do everything in her power to unite these women so that they fight off the looming threat together.

Directed by SJ Clarkson, who also writes the script with Claire Parker, Madame Web is coming to theaters on February 16, 2024.