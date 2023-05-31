Sydney Sweeney to play Julia Carpenter in Madame Web

Sydney Sweeney's role in Sony Pictures' Madame Web has just been revealed. Originally, she was rumored to be playing the role of Julia Carpenter, who in the comics is the second person to assume the mantle of Spider-Woman after Jessica Drew. Sweeney is currently a rising star in Hollywood thanks to her breakout role in HBO's Euphoria.

Now, as per Total Film Magazine, Sweeney is indeed confirmed to be playing Carpenter in Madame Web. She joins a star-studded cast that is headlined by Fifty Shades of Grey's Dakota Johnson, who plays the titular character, as well as the likes of Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, and Severance's Adam Scott.

BREAKING NEWS: Total Film has just confirmed that Sydney Sweeney is playing Julia Carpenter in Madame Web

Julia Carpenter was not the only role Sweeney was rumored to be playing, earlier rumors from fans and industry insiders had linked the Euphoria actress to various roles within Sony's Spider-Man universe, such as Black Cat, Silver Sable, and even Spider-Gwen.

In an interview with Elle in October 2022, Sydney Sweeney revealed that she had fought hard for her role in the film, which is now confirmed to be that of Julia Carpenter.

Sydney Sweeney's Julia Carpenter explained

Sydney Sweeney will play the Julia Carpenter version of Spider-Woman (Images via Getty/Marvel)

As mentioned above, Sydney Sweeney will be playing the character of Julia Carpenter. The character, created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck, first appeared in Marvel Comics in Issue #6 of the 1984 Secret Wars comic.

In the comics, Julia Carpenter received powers similar to those of Spider-Man after she was injected with a serum that was made from a mixture of spider venom and exotic plant extracts as part of a lab experiment, which she was told was part of a study involving "the athletic body".

After receiving her powers, she played a major role in the comics, where she became part of the Secret Wars event and also became a member of the Avengers for a while. She also became a close ally of Spider-Man himself, at one point even making a cloth version of his infamous Symbiote suit for him to use to fight crime.

Julia Carpenter also became an enemy of the popular Spider-Man rogue, Kraven the Hunter. At one point in the comics, Kraven's followers tried to sacrifice Carpenter in a ritual in an attempt to bring him back after he died fighting Spider-Man, only for Carpenter to foil their plot.

It remains to be seen whether or not Sydney Sweeney's Julia Carpenter will follow the same origin as her comic book counterpart in the Madame Web film. As of now, it is also unknown how Sweeney's Carpenter will factor into the overall plot of Madame Web.

However, if a plot leak from 4chan on the subreddit page u/Winter_Plankton8866 is to be believed, she will join forces with Dakota Johnson's Madame Web, Isabel Merced's Anya Corazon, and Celeste O'Connor's Mattie Franklin to protect Mary Parker, who is rumored to be played by Emma Roberts, and her infant son Peter Parker from being killed by Ezekiel Sims, who wants to erase Spider-Man from existence.

Sydney Sweeney hypes up her role in Madame Web

Sydney Sweeney, in an interview with Total Film Magazine, hyped up her role in Madame Web, saying that she was excited to be a part of the film and could not wait to talk more about it following its release.

She also highlighted how it was fun to work with her co-stars Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor and called herself and them "a powerhouse of badass females". She also said that she was excited for herself and them to take the spotlight.

In the interview, Sweeney also revealed that superhero films have always been a large part of her life, claiming that she saw The Avengers at least 20 to 30 times, alongside her family, who are massive Marvel fans. She also noted that she had made them happy by being a part of Madame Web.

Sydney Sweeney teases Sony's upcoming Madame Web:



"I feel like my entire life is an NDA. The Marvel world has us under lock and key, but I'm really excited that we get to have such a badass group of females for the world to see."

Sydney Sweeney had earlier revealed in an interview with Variety how she had been diving into comic books as research for her role in Madame Web, saying:

"I’ve been ordering a bunch of comic books. There’s a lot to learn. I’ve always been a really big fan of all of the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I’ve grown up watching them all, and I’ve been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing."

Sydney Sweeney can next be seen in the romantic comedy Anyone But You, which will be released on December 15, 2023, by Sony Pictures. She will co-star alongside Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell in the film.

