How can Beyonder show up in Avengers: Secret Wars? Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania theories explored

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania practically set up the Phase Five of MCU in a huge way, and it looks like Jonathan Majors' Kang is here to stay. With Kang the Conqueror as the main villain, the film shows what the next big MCU supervillain is capable of while also packing in something bigger.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

At the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Kang the Conqueror meets his end, while the mid-credits for the film set up a multiversal war featuring his variants, who are threatened by those who killed him. Now that we know Avengers: Secret Wars is on the horizon, if this theory is anything to go by, then it looks like we might not have seen the last of the Conqueror variant just yet.

How Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might have just set up Kang the Conqueror to return as the Beyonder

Nova_Grave @GraveNova Yeah no this Kang ain't dead 90% sure he is just going to become the Beyonder because of how he fell into his energy core combining himself with it he's gonna break free at the end of Kang Dynasty and be the villain for secret wars Yeah no this Kang ain't dead 90% sure he is just going to become the Beyonder because of how he fell into his energy core combining himself with it he's gonna break free at the end of Kang Dynasty and be the villain for secret wars https://t.co/0Cc7DsjU8F

Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a variant who was exiled by the Council of Kangs due to being at odds with them. In the movie, he is focused on retrieving the core of his ship, which helps him travel anywhere in space and time. When Kang blackmails Scott Lang into helping him, the latter is successful in his mission. However, Kang forcefully takes away the core from Ant-Man.

At the end of the movie, when the duo engages in their final battle, Kang is pushed into the core of his ship, which consumes him, making the entire spectacle look like he has passed away. Now, here's the thing though, if the core of the ship is able to travel anywhere in space and time, wouldn't consuming Kang basically endow upon him the same powers?

It's a well-known fact among Marvel fans that the main villain of the Secret Wars comics is the Beyonder. He is an alien from a species known as the Beyonders. Beyonder is an entity who exists within his own reality and is dissatisfied with those on Earth who only exist in their own world and do not contribute to the larger universe. His obsession with them drove him to pit the heroes and villains of the Marvel multiverse against each other in a world known as the Battleworld.

With Beyonder being able to access the Multiverse and Kang the Conqueror being consumed by his ship's core, it's not too big of a stretch that they might introduce him over here as the villain of the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. Kang now theoretically might have a complete hold over the multiverse, and it looks like he will make a grand comeback.

Tony @theguynamedtony Comicodigy @comicodigy Kang's goal in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is to create a new timeline with no superheroes Kang's goal in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is to create a new timeline with no superheroes https://t.co/caLGSUuu8i Homie is 100% becoming the Beyonder for Secret Wars. Like homie's gonna succeed in Kang Dynasty, become the Beyonder, and end the timeline but everyone's gonna get yeeted to Battleworld as a result twitter.com/comicodigy/sta… Homie is 100% becoming the Beyonder for Secret Wars. Like homie's gonna succeed in Kang Dynasty, become the Beyonder, and end the timeline but everyone's gonna get yeeted to Battleworld as a result twitter.com/comicodigy/sta…

Considering we never even saw Kang's body in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it might be good to assume that he is not all dead. There is also the setup of him being exiled by the Council of Kangs, so if he does indeed return as the Beyonder, we will probably see him exact his revenge on them as well.

There have been rumors that Kang wants superheroes to cease to exist, and that this will be his main goal in the upcoming Avengers films. So, again, it's a very plausible theory that Kang the Conqueror might show up again as the Beyonder in the future. As for Avengers: Secret Wars, it releases in theaters on May 1, 2026.

