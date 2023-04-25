How old is Gigi Paris? All about Glen Powell's girlfriend amid Sydney Sweeney drama

American actor Glen Powell and his girlfriend Gigi Paris have reportedly broken up days after the former began shooting for an upcoming romantic film with actress Sydney Sweeney. On April 24, Page Six reported that Gigi, 30, had unfollowed the 25-year-old actress days after the latter began shooting with Powell.

Glen and Sydney are currently in Australia shooting for an untitled project helmed by Will Gluck. Social media is filled with snaps from their off-screen adventures on the continent, with several users shipping them.

mia @sydneyssweeneys @glenpowell parents just wrapped filming, they brought real rom-coms back. can’t wait 🖤 so proud of you both @sydney_sweeney parents just wrapped filming, they brought real rom-coms back. can’t wait 🖤 so proud of you both @sydney_sweeney @glenpowell https://t.co/ixtryDU9dN

As per the famed gossip account DeuxMoi, things between Glen Powell and Gigi Paris have been rocky ever since the former began filming with Sweeney. Reportedly, Paris traveled to Australia in late March to be with Powell but returned to the US in less than two weeks.

However, neither Glen Powell nor Gigi have commented on whether their relationship has ended.

All you need to know about Glen Powell's girlfriend Gigi Paris

Born on June 14, 1992, Gigi Paris is a native of Coconut Grove, Miami, Florida. She spent her early years in the city before moving to Los Angeles.

She was born in the United States, but her parents immigrated to the country when they were young. Her mother is of French descent, while her father was born in Venezuela. The duo met while attending the University of Miami. Paris claims that her mixed cultural heritage has molded her personality.

Paris has been a model since she was 14. One of her first gigs was with Seventeen magazine, which she describes as a watershed moment for her as a teenage model. In an interview, she said:

"I was 14 when I first started and I had never thought about modeling … like, it never occurred to me. When I first started, I booked Seventeen magazine, which was like 'Whoa!' For a little 14-year-old girl, I was so excited."

She's since had advertisements with popular brands like Revolve and Nordstrom. She even walked the ramp at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim in 2015.

Aside from modeling, she is also a trained yoga instructor. In 2019, she spent 300 hours in Bali to learn the craft and earned her certificate. Paris occasionally teaches yoga online and offline, as per People Magazine.

As for her relationship with Glen Powell, it is not known how they crossed paths or when they began dating, but they sparked romance rumors in January 2020 while vacating together in Punta Mita, Mexico. At the time, they did not comment on the nature of their relationship but were spotted kissing on the beach.

A year later, they made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day by sharing a cozy picture.

Since then, Glen Powell and Gigi have made several red-carpet appearances together. They have also traveled to several places around the globe and shared pictures online. As of this article's writing, none of the parties have commented on the news of their alleged separation.

While Powell is with Paris, Sydney Sweeney got engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino in February 2022. However, it is unknown whether he has visited his fiance in Australia or not.

