What did Emma Roberts do? Angelica Ross allegations explored as Twitter tears into former over Evan Peters abuse history

Emma Roberts is under hot water for allegedly passing transphobic remarks at Angelica Ross. Roberts' previous transgressions have also resurfaced about her domestic abuse charge in 2013 after getting into a fight with her then-boyfriend Evan Peters.

Roberts was arrested in Montreal, Canada, for allegedly biting and giving Peters a bloody nose on July 7, as per USA Today. She was released hours after the police took her into custody as her American Horror Story co-star refused to press charges.

Emma's AHS co-star Angelica Ross recently accused her of transphobia in an Instagram Live broadcast on September 20, 2023. Fans are upset over the incident as FX Network announced AHS's new season called American Horror Story: Delicate, with Roberts in a leading role.

Emma Roberts was allegedly transphobic in the American Horror Story sets

On September 19, 2023, FX Networks announced season 12 of American Horror Story. A few hours later, AHS alum Angelica Ross went to Twitter to express her discontent about the show and her experience on the sets.

She talked about Ryan Murphy, the show's director, ghosting her after agreeing to the idea of an all-black cast for AHS back in 2020, revealing email exchanges between the two.

Ross then went on her Twitter page to describe the behind-the-scenes of American Horror Story and said she would talk about a fellow co-star, saying,

"Will also tell you about the transphobic remarks my co-star said to my face, and the racism I complained about on set that they said was “free speech”. We on strike so you know I got time this week."

On September 20, she went on her Instagram Live to accuse a fellow co-star of transphobia. Although Angelica did not reveal the name of the actress, both Pop Crave and Pop Tingz confirmed that she said it was Emma Roberts.

As per Pop Culture, Ross described an incident on the sets of AHS when someone called out, "OK ladies, that's enough. Let's get back to work," to both Ross and Emma, whom she was with at the time. Roberts allegedly replied, "Don't you mean lady?"

Emma Roberts' response greatly affected Angelica Ross, who recalled on her Instagram Live that her "blood was boiling." However, Angelica chose not to complain about the matter, as she had allegedly seen "repercussions" suffered by other staff members for speaking out against Roberts.

Fans linked this issue with the previous behavior of Emma Roberts where she came out unscathed, particularly an alleged incident with her then-boyfriend Evan Peters.

On July 7, 2013, police responded to a call about a fight in Montreal, Canada. When they got to the hotel room, they found Evan Peters with a bloody nose and, supposedly, a bite mark. She was released after Peters refused to press charges, as per Page Six.

Roberts' representative told Us Weekly at the time,

"It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding. Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it."

Angelica's supporters are drilling into Emma Roberts' life and acting career after the transphobic allegations.

Ross told her fans not to "joke about violence towards Emma" but instead joke about her being held accountable in a tweet just a few hours ago. Most netizens are just now learning about the Emma Roberts and Evan Peters abuse history.

After Angelica Ross went on Live in the morning of September 20, 2023, she revealed that she was indeed talking about Emma Roberts. Recalling another incident on the American Horror Story set, Ross said Roberts made fun of her voice by copying it and dropping "several octaves."

Ross said she felt "self-conscious" about her voice after the situation.

Emma Roberts has since called up Angelica Ross and apologized for misgendering her. Ross believes Roberts will use her platform in a better way in the future.