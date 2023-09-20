“That’s unprofessional”: Ryan Murphy roasted online after Angelica Ross claimed TV director ghosted her after offering an all-Black AHS season

American actress Angelica Ross, known for her roles in American Horror Story (AHS) recently accused Ryan Murphy of ghosting her after she pitched an idea for the new season of AHS. Ross said that she sent multiple emails to Murphy, the director and creator of AHS. She added that she had followed up with him inquiring about the possibility of an all-black cast, as per Entertainment Weekly.

However, the Pose actress claimed that Ryan Murphy ghosted her after initially agreeing to the idea. Ross also revealed that she missed an opportunity to work with Marvel due to this exchange, or lack thereof. Fans of the show are expressing their discontent towards the director and the horror show

Angelica Ross claims Ryan Murphy ghosted her

American Horror Story: Delicate, season 12 of AHS was announced to the public by FX Networks on September 18, 2023. While many fans were excited about the new season which would feature Kim Kardashian in her debut role, others were outraged by separate news surfacing about the show, as per Variety.

One day after this announcement was made actress Angelica Ross revealed in an array of tweets that the AHS director Ryan Murphy allegedly ghosted her. The conversation included an email exchange where the Hollywood writer and producer initially accepted Ross's pitch for a cast with all-black leads. Ryan wrote on July 3, 2020, that,

"Remember your idea about a Horror season starring Black women? Well, I'm doing it. Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers' room in the fall. Along with you, who are the four women I should get? I think you, Keke Palmer, Gabby... not sure of the fourth?"

He listed actresses for the four lead roles including Nope actress Keke Palmer. The screenshot of the email exchange contained Angelica Ross's enthusiastic reply with a list of black female actresses who could take part in the Season of American Horror Story.

Angelica Ross then went on to post her emails trying to speak to the director for the execution of the idea she pitched in 2020. She revealed that Marvel had tried to cast her but she was still waiting to hear from Ryan Murphy. Ross then tweeted her last email to Murphy in 2022. She wrote in the caption,

"After not hearing back. After sending flowers and no response I sent one last email in Feb 2022 (it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID) while still contractually in first position with the show. Mind you, marvel had called twice now. I haven’t heard from him since."

Her continuous efforts went in vain as the new season, of American Horror Story did not follow her idea and she even lost her chance with Marvel.

Fans reacted to the news of Angelica getting ghosted by supporting her and trolling Ryan Murphy. Some of the reactions are given below.

While some netizens believe that in Hollywood artists get ghosted all the time, others stood by Angelica Ross for speaking up. Fans were also trying to push the idea of a new season with Ross's original all-black cast.

Angelica Ross talked about her losing the Marvel role

After expressing her side of the story about Murphy ghosting her, Angelica Ross went on to express her disappointment over losing the Marvel role.

"It’s not JUST that the idea changed. Things change all the time. It’s that I called business affairs for MONTHS trying to get clarity if they were picking up my contract option or if I was ok to tell Marvel that I was available for whatever they were calling me for," Ross said.

Angelica Ross expressed how she felt great after letting everything out and hoped for better roles in the future.

The premiere for American Horror Story is set for September 20, 2023, at 10/9c on FX.