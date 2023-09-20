What happened between Angelica Ross and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy? Details explored

Star of American Horror Story Angelica Ross has alleged that creator Ryan Murphy ghosted her when she suggested an all-black cast for a future season.

The actress, who has appeared in two seasons of American Horror Story—1984 and Double Feature—took to social media to assert that the show's creator had previously explored the notion of an all-black season but had since fallen silent.

Angelica Ross took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share about the exchange between the two of them and how everything fell silent after initial talks between her and Murphy.

The post on X read:

“Remember your idea about a Horror season starring Black women? Well, I'm doing it. Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers room in the fall.”

Angelica Ross claimed that due to a lack of communication, she was uncertain of her standing with Murphy and FX and whether she needed to look into other projects.

Angelica Ross reportedly left on read by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy

As mentioned above, Angelica Ross reached out to Murphy regarding an all-black cast for a season of the popular series American Horror Story. The exchange between Ross and Murphy initially took place back in 2020, and Ross reached out to him again in 2022, but to no avail.

In a subsequent TikTok video, Ross, who also starred in Murphy's Pose, made a reference to the situation. She then shared a copy of an email she received in February 2022 that she said was disregarded.

One of the emails she shared looked to be a reply to his 2020 message. In the email, she wrote:

“YAAAAAASSSSS! Debbi Morgan (“Eve’s Bayou”) the culture would LIVE and she’s a powerhouse actress. Also someone else like a Lynn Whitfield or Alfre Woodard would TURN IT.”

It further read:

“But, I would totally say Me, Keke Gabby, and Adina [Porter] or Angela Bassett, (but I know she’s probably locked on one of your other shows) Adina (also my sis Amiyah Scott (“STAR” on FOX) would be a great choice too. She is the one who introduced me to “AHS.” Really good instincts and timing and GORGEOUS.)”

However, there was no reply from Murphy as per Angelic Ross, and she reached out to him again in 2022 in an email that read:

“Good morning, up cleaning and organizing and thinking about what [‘AHS’] season 11’s focus could be and then just thought maybe just ask you that when that formulates if I could be on the production side as well. I think I could add a lot to the table in the overall storyline if we are still looking to a Black lead cast.”

However, she was left on read by Murphy, and talks for the all-black American Horror Story cast never came to fruition. Ross asserted that Marvel had contacted her and that she had participated in extensive auditions with the company, but she also claimed to be unsure of her situation with Murphy and FX.

There has been no response from Murphy or any representatives of FX regarding the claims made by Angelica Ross yet.

Season 12 of American Horror Story, titled Delicate, is set to be released soon on FX. The upcoming anthology will air on FX on September 20, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time.