American Horror Story: Delicate cast list and characters explored

The twelfth season of American Horror Story, titled American Horror Story: Delicate, will air on FX on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. The highly anticipated new season will be divided into two parts, with each part expected to have 5 episodes.

The 12th season of the anthology horror series is based on noted author Danielle Valentine's book, titled Delicate Condition. According to FX Networks' YouTube account, the official season summary states:

''In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her - and her pursuit of motherhood.''

American Horror Story: Delicate features Kim Kardashian in one of the key roles, alongside numerous others playing crucial supporting characters. The show is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Ryan Murphy, whose other credits include 9-1-1: Lone Star, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and many more.

FX's American Horror Story: Delicate cast list: Who stars in the 12th season?

1) Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Walsh

Pop icon Kim Kardashian plays the role of Siobhan Walsh in American Horror Story: Delicate. Siobhan is seen guiding Emma Roberts' character, sharing advice and suggestions. Kim Kardashian features prominently in the trailer and looks quite promising as she displays her raw charisma and charm.

Kardashian is one of Hollywood's biggest pop icons whose notable filmography includes Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, PAW Patrol: The Movie, and The Kardashians, among many more.

2) Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott

Emma Roberts plays the role of Anna Victoria Alcott in the upcoming season of American Horror Story. She looks brilliant in the show's trailer and promises to deliver a nuanced performance. Her equation with Kim Kardashian's Siobhan Walsh is one of the major aspects of the series.

Her best-known roles were in Paradise Hills, In a Relationship, Who Are We Now, and many more.

3) Cara Delevingne as Meg

Cara Delevingne portrays the character of Meg in American Horror Story: Delicate. More details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps by the makers and the network, but fans can expect her to play a major role in the new season.

It'll be fascinating to watch how her character would evolve over the course of the twelfth season. Cara Delevingne is widely known for her performances in various popular and acclaimed films and shows like Only Murders in the Building, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Carnival Row, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, American Horror Story season 12 stars many others as well in significant supporting/minor roles like:

Denis O'Hare as Dr. Crawford

Debra Monk as Dr. Carla Hill

Matt Czuchry as Dexter Harding

Billie Lourd as Olympia

Julie White as Io Preecher

You can watch the new season of American Horror Story on FX on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.