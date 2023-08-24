Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Only Murders in the Building season 3, featuring the trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, has once again captivated audiences with its most recent episode. Episode 5 is scheduled to air on August 29, 2023, at 12 A.M. ET, delving more into the mystery of Ben's murder. The previous episode heightened the mystery with a flurry of character discoveries, including Charles' surprise proposal and the discovery of questionable links.

The introduction of Tina Fey and Jane Lynch in this episode adds a new layer of tension and ensures that the show will develop into a fantastic comedy. As fans prepare for the release of the upcoming episode, the series promises an exciting viewing experience that will keep them captivated.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building season 3 series and the character fates mentioned therein.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date and Time

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 5 will be released on Hulu on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023, at 12 A.M. ET. Episode 5 is titled “Ah, Love!” and will have a run time of 36 minutes.

The timing for the show is different as per the nation where it is getting released. The tentative timing is listed below:

Eastern Time: 12:00 A.M.

Pacific Time: 09:00 P.M.

Midnight Central Time: 11:00 P.M.

Mountain Time: 10:00 P.M.

It's possible to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Hulu in the United States, Disney+ in several other countries, and Star+ in Latin America.

What to expect from Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 5

The fifth episode of Only Murders in the Building season 3 is titled "Ah, Love!" and will concentrate on Joy's personality and potential connection to Ben's death. Kimber is no longer on the list of suspects since fresh information concerning Ben's final interaction with her established her innocence.

Charles and his complicated relationship with Joy, who is currently a murder suspect, will also be a major theme of the episode. We will also have an opportunity to see the development of Tobert and Mabel's budding partnership. This complicated plot will get us closer to the truth with each turn it takes.

What Happened In Episode 4?

Episode 4 of Only Murders makes many character and plot progressions on various fronts. Charles and Joy are now living together, which gives the former unbearable anxiety. His discomfort surfaces in the form of blackouts on stage while performing.

Mabel scouts new homes in an expensive city, which is perhaps too steep for her to make ground. Cinda offers Mabel a partnership deal with her for a new podcast, but she declines the offer.

Oliver hesitates to take the next step in his pursuit of Loretta. After their kiss, things have been quiet. Kimber is operating her cosmetics company out of Ben's dressing room, which the three discover while investigating Ben's dressing room at the theatre.

While speaking with Kimber, Mabel is reminded of her ineffective attempts and lack of work ethic. But more crucially, she understands that Kimber is not the murderer since she put the hanky up for sale on eBay in retaliation to Ben withdrawing his support for her anti-aging product. According to Kimber, Ben may have had a red mark on his face before the concert, which someone may have helped him remove. That person might perhaps be the murderer.

The red lipstick that the group discovered in Ben's room at the theatre is really Joy's since she had earlier hinted at her conflict with Ben over Charles' dislike. The episode comes to a conclusion with this discovery. Due to this, she is a suspect. Charles also manages to pop the question to Joy in another blackout event.

Cast for Only Murders In The Building Season 3

The cast of Only Murders In The Building season 3 includes:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Sa-vage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning

Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

James Caverly as Theo Dimas

Ashley Park as Kimber

Actors Matthew Broderick and Jane Lynchnad appear briefly in the series as well.

Keep an eye out for more updates regarding Only Murders In The Building season 3 as 2023 advances.