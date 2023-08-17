5 Only Murders in the Building Season 3 theories that will blow your mind

The highly anticipated third season of the hit series Only Murders in the Building is finally here, and fans can't seem to get enough of it. Few shows in the enthralling world of TV series, where mystery and intrigue rule supreme, can capture the spirit of enigma like this one. As the plot of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 unfolds with the release of each episode, fans have already started buzzing with theories and speculations.

The show's second season ended with a startling cliffhanger in which Paul Rudd's character Ben Glenroy drops dead on stage as he delivers his starting lines as part of Oliver's Broadway show. The first episode of season 3 shows that Ben is not dead and is resuscitated only to die one more time but for real. As the main trio of the show (Mabel, Oliver, and Charles) ride the elevator of the Acronia building, they discover drops of blood trickling down from the ceiling. A few moments later, as soon as they run out of the elevator, Ben's dead body comes crashing down from its ceiling. This time he seems actually dead.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 theories are a hot topic of discussion amongst fans of the show who can't wait to get to the bottom of the mystery behind Ben's death. While some think Meryl Streep's character Loretta is a prime suspect, others think the killer could also have been Charles (Steve Martin).

Regardless of some outlandish and extremely plausible theories, the real murderer will only be revealed as season 3 unfolds. But if you would like to take on the role of a detective, here are some theories that might help you speculate and bring you closer to answering the perplexing question, "Who killed Ben Glenroy?":

5 Only Murders in the Building Season 3 theories that will heighten your excitement for suspense

1) Loretta killed Ben

The entire internet is wondering how and why Hulu would cast such an iconic high-budgeted actor like Meryl Streep in a show like Only Murders in the Building. As far as Only Murders in the Building Season 3 theories go, the one that suggests Loretta is the killer is the most popular amongst netizens. But it does make us wonder why she is the most favored choice.

The trailer for season 3 portrays Loretta's struggles as an actress. She is desperate to have a role in the play. But after seeing her mediocre performance, Ben gets her kicked out of it. After his supposed death, Ben returns and makes amends with everyone except Loretta. He tells her, "CoBro knows a fellow snake when he sees one." Soon after she leaves the party saying, "Ben may be back, but it doesn’t change the fact that he’s a f***ing a**hole."

It is clear that Loretta is pretty annoyed with Ben, but the real question is: why did Ben call her a snake? Another reason fans speculate that Loretta could be the killer is that she arrives late for the rehearsal for Oliver's musical and gives the supposed excuse that she was at an audition for an "offshoot of a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff".

2) Is Kimber the killer because of her missing handkerchief?

A new addition to the Only Murders in the Building cast, Kimber (Ashley Park) was in a relationship with Ben which he admits got "messy". Ben was holding a handkerchief when he died, and viewers noticed in episode three that Kimber didn't have her handkerchief. Could it be that the handkerchief which Ben was holding during the time of his death was Kimber's?

When Charles asks her for the handkerchief again at the end of the episode, she says that she must have thrown it away or donated it to a good cause. This is right after she says that she feels the musical "can work," even though she was totally against it at the beginning of the episode.

Fans further rose to suspect Kimber during the ending scene of episode three when she narrated: "When a spark finally catches fire and everyone can see it, then the only place you wanna be is at the centre of that fire. But if one person is shining a little brighter than the others, sometimes you can’t help it … it’s a competitive business; you may need to snuff them out."

During this scene, Kimber is seen looking at Loretta with jealousy as she receives applause from the audience for her stunning performance as she sings the song Look for the Light. Hence, for some viewers, Kimber's sinister motive behind murdering Ben seems pretty straightforward.

3) Did Howard kill Ben?

Behind Howard's (Michael Cyril Creighton) jovial exterior, intricate layers of burstiness are waiting to be unraveled. Him being the murderer is one of the valid Only Murders in the Building season 3 theories. Being Ben's understudy and Broadway actor Jonathan's (Jason Veasey) boyfriend, it is evident that Howard dreamt of being a successful actor himself but had to settle for being Oliver's assistant.

Since Howard has been a regular character on the show since season one, it is unlikely that the writers would turn him into a killer. But what if there's an uncanny twist brewing in the midst of all this tension surrounding Ben's death?

In the previous season of Only Murders in the Building, Howard speaks to his therapist, who advises him to "act more." In episode one of season three, Howard talks about chasing success and "what we might do to snatch it". This statement, coupled with the probability that Howard might want his boyfriend to be in the limelight, proves to be quite a compelling case for him to be the murderer. This theory might seem like a stretch, but it's best to expect the unexpected when watching a show like Only Murders in the Building.

4) Could Tobert be the killer as he had easy access to Ben?

Tobert (Jesse Williams) is a documentarian who follows Ben around. He is hired to make a movie about Ben which gives him easy access to him. He is an enigmatic character, and not much is revealed about him, which still doesn't make him far from speculation.

In episode 3, he tells Mabel (Selena Gomez) about witnessing a baby elephant struggle in Botswana. Fans think there's more to this story and that it reveals a lot about Tobert's character. A few Only Murders in the Building season 3 theories suggest this story will play in future episodes. There is much speculation that due to his easy access and his job of documenting Ben's life, Tobert saw something happen to Ben and didn't intervene.

Other Only Murders in the Building season 3 theory suggests that he probably saw Ben mistreat someone, and unlike his actions in Botswana, he decided to take action this time. While his motives seem pretty weak, he cannot be ruled out as the murderer. Fans who suspect him can hold on to the possibility that they may get their "I told you so." moment.

5) Charles is the killer

While there's very little chance of one of the core characters of Only Murders in the Building being the killer, it's not plausible to rule them out. In episode one of season 3, Ben tells Charles, "You and I never got off on the right foot. If anyone here was happy that I was maybe dead, I bet it was you". This statement itself, along with the characters' complicated past, could prove to be quite a reasonable motive for Charles to be the murderer.

On the day of Ben's funeral, Charles receives a handkerchief, the identical gift the dead gave to every cast member, and a note that reads, "f**k you." This could mean that there was an ongoing feud between Charles and Ben which led to Charles finally ending it with Ben's murder. But Charles being in the elevator also proves as a perfect alibi for him, or does it?

Every character in Only Murders in the Building is a probable suspect, and their complexity and personality weave the suspense. The hypotheses involving Loretta, Charles, Kimber, Tobert, and Howard preview the surreal scenarios ahead as fans wait for Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. As a constant reminder that reality is frequently concealed in plain sight in the realm of secrets, the ideal balance of bewilderment and excitement keeps viewers riveted.