Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3 recap: Who is the first suspect? 

Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3 was titled Grab Your Hankies. Directed by Adam Shankman and written by Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky, the episode was released on August 15, 2023, on Hulu.

This episode of Only Murders in the Building saw our heroes find the first suspect. She was none other than Kimber. A famous actor named Ben had been murdered in cold blood, which meant that the case is perfect for Charlie, Oliver, and Mable to solve.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3 recap: Why did Charlie suspect Kimber?

Oliver's new Broadway directorial turned into a circus after the untimely demise of his lead actor, Ben. The show was going to get canceled but Oliver and Howard were trying their best to save it. They have to present the producers with a convincing pitch to keep the show going.

Oliver pitched a musical titled Death Rattle Dazzle! Producer Donna thought that the idea was out of budget but she gave Oliver three days to convince her to continue the show. While this was transpiring, Charles and Mable were discussing the possibilities of Ben's murder. They wrote down the names of everyone they suspected.

Every suspect might have had a different reason to eliminate Ben. However, the duo agreed that the departed was poisoned first. When that didn't finish the job, the killer decided to take matters into his/her own hands. The killer also probably had their handkerchief missing so Charles began his investigation from there.

Oliver then called Charles to join him in the rehearsals. Since Mable was not allowed to attend them, she went to Ben's place to carry out her own investigation.

The entire cast gathered for rehearsing. This is when Oliver announced that the play was going to become a musical and Loretta was going to be the showstopper. The team was not happy about being in a musical. The first session turned out to be a disaster so Oliver just told everyone to go home and try again the next day.

Mable reached Ben's place and saw the dead actor's cameraman, Tobert, also present there. They spoke and got to learn more about each other. Tobert even had some footage from the night of Ben's death. They both saw the video and noticed Ben arguing with an unknown person.

On the other hand, Charlie and the rest of the team criticized Oliver's concepts in private once the rehearsals were over. Oliver and Loretta, who had become very close, were spending some time alone when the latter told the former that she was going to quit the musical for a network series.

Oliver got furious to hear this and forced Loretta to honor her contract. He soon apologized for his outburst but requested her to help him impress the producers.

Both Donna and her son Cliff agreed to continue the project and Loretta decided to stay. Charlie then asked Kimber to show her handkerchief but she said that she had lost it. Our heroes finally got their first suspect.

Only Murders in the Building synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Only Murders in the Building reads,

"Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth."

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, and several others. Its season 1 premiered on August 31, 2021, on Hulu.