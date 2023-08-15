Who is the Killer in Only Murders in the Building Season 3? Potential suspects so far

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building has kicked off in the most glorious fashion. Legendary Meryl Streep and Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd are the two impressive guest actors on the show. Rudd plays an obnoxious actor, Ben Glenroy, in the show. However, he gets murdered by one of the crew members of the project he was a part of.

Even though the investigation is far from completion, some of the cast/crew members are suspected to be the culprit. Apart from Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, and several others.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Who could have murdered Ben Glenroy?

Suspect #1 - Loretta

Viewers of the show could almost feel the animosity between, Meryl Streep's Loretta and Paul Rudd's Ben Glenroy, from the very start. It all began at the table reading when Loretta, who was playing a nanny in Oliver's play, narrated her lines in a Scottish accent.

The accent was poor and nobody in the crew was impressed. However, Ben was appalled by Loretta. He truly believed that the woman was going to ruin the project. He even spoke to Oliver and asked him to fire her before it got too late. However, Oliver was confident that Loretta had a bundle of talent.

Loretta thought Ben was a terrible person. She was also getting romantically involved with Oliver but the latter wanted to concentrate on the show. Perhaps, Loretta wanted the show to end soon. Hence, Ben's murder was the only option.

Suspect #2 - Kimber

From the latest episode, it is clear that Kimber has become a top suspect for the murder of Ben Glenroy.

When Ben's lifeless corpse was discovered by the heroes, they noticed a handkerchief beside the body. Naturally, Charlie began asking the cast and crew to show their handkerchiefs. The entire segment was awkward and cringeworthy but in the end, it did help.

When Charlie asked Kimber to show her handkerchief, she simply said that she had lost it. This is the only thing the part-time investigators needed to advance further in the mystery.

Suspect #3 - Dickie

Dickie is Ben's brother and manager. Ben was seen treating him more like a servant than a brother in the entire season. Even though Dickie never complained about all this, there is a chance he must be hating his brother secretly.

A war between siblings is not uncommon and it won't be surprising if Dickie turns out to be the killer.

Only Murders in the Building synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Only Murders in the Building reads,

"Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth."

It further states:

"Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

Only Murders in the Building was created by Steve Martin & John Hoffman. Season 3 premiered on August 8, 2023, and will conclude on October 3, 2023.