Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The intriguing plot of Only Murders in the Building season 3 continues to grab viewers' attention as episode 4 prepares to introduce a brand-new suspect to deepen the mystery surrounding the story. This forthcoming episode, which is scheduled to debut on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, promises to reveal more sides of mystery and intrigue.

Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd's entrance this season provides an additional dimension of suspense, guaranteeing that the series is becoming a great comedy. The show promises an exciting viewing experience that will keep viewers fascinated as they get ready for the release of the following episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building season 3 series and the character fates mentioned therein.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4 release date and time

The Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4 titled "The White Room" will air on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, precisely one week after episode 3 did. The episode will last for 35 minutes.

The timing for the show is different as per the nation where it is getting released. The tentative timing is listed below:

12 AM PT

3 AM ET

8 AM BST

9 AM CEST

12 PM IST

Only Murders in the Building season 3 is accessible on Hulu in the United States, Disney+ in multiple nations across the world, and Star+ in Latin America.

What to expect from Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4

According to the evidence that Charles and Mabel uncovered, Kimber is the clear suspect in Episode 3's conclusion. Ben and Kimber have a troubled relationship, which is suggested by Kimber's flinching at Ben's apartment and a nasty pre-production entanglement. The episode will concentrate on Kimber's history with Ben and the explanation for why she was in his flat, which alarmed Ben.

Oliver's musical, on the other hand, will be seen as disorganized due to his unchecked inventiveness, straining financial resources. Working together, Mabel and Tobert will find important evidence. With each twist and turn, this complex story will bring us one step closer to the truth.

A quick recap of Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3

This episode picked off where the last one left off. Oliver Putnam decided to adapt his play into a musical, so he began writing the Showstopper script with his assistant. Oliver got three days from producer, Donna after he performed his terrible musical adaptation of Death Rattle.

On the other hand, Mable and Charles worked together to track down Ben's killer, who they discovered to be a member of the play's cast. The murderer's handkerchief, which resembled the one carried by each cast member, was the sole piece of evidence they had. When Oliver texted Charles to say that they should meet at his flat for the rehearsals, both of them decided that they should split up, and Charles should track down the owner of the handkerchief.

At Oliver's flat, the cast gathered to learn that the play has been converted into a musical. When Loretta finally showed up, she informed Oliver that she has a secure position in a network drama. Despite being little, it has the potential to start her career and help her escape her financial difficulties.

Tobert, Ben's cameraman, who unintentionally left his camera recording the night of the murder, caught up with Mabel. Even though the other person in the room's face is not visible on the video recorded on the camera, it seemed that the two were having an affair.

The cast is not sold on the notion of creating a musical. Oliver asked Loretta to perform a solo rendition of "Nanny's Lullaby" in front of everyone in an effort to persuade them otherwise. Not only the cast but also Cliff is persuaded by Loretta's performance to approve the idea. Because Kimber is missing her handkerchief, Charles realized that she was probably the subject of Ben's final fling

Cast for Only Murders In The Building season 3

The cast of Only Murders In The Building season 3 episode 3 includes:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Sa-vage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning

Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

James Caverly as Theo Dimas

Ashley Park as Kimber

In the concluding episodes of the series, actors Jane Lynchnad (The 40-Year-Old Virgin) and Matthew Broderick (Godzilla 1998) make a fleeting appearance.

Keep an eye out for more updates regarding Only Murders In The Building season 3 as 2023 advances.