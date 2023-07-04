What is Emma Roberts Net worth? Actor surprised aunt in Celebrity IOU season 6 episode 8

In the most recent episode of Celebrity IOU season 6, Emma Roberts, known for her modeling and acting careers, surprised her aunt with the kitchen of her dreams. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Emma Roberts has a net worth of $25 million.

Emma Roberts is known for her roles in Unfabulous, Aquamarine, Nancy Drew, Wild Child, Hotel for Dogs, Valentine's Day, It's Kind of a Funny Story, and The Art of Getting By. As well as appearing on Celebrity IOU alongside Jonathan and Drew Scott, the episode has captured some interesting moments.

During the episode, Emma Roberts talked about how she is not blood-related to her Aunt Moo, but they are very close.

Also, Emma Roberts expressed how Aunt Moo has always been there for her and supported her, as well as Emma's mother when Emma was growing up. The synopsis of episode 8 of Celebrity IOU season 6 includes the following:

“Emma Roberts teams up with Jonathan and Drew to surprise her honorary Aunt Mela with a custom kitchen transformation. Aunt "Moo" has spent her life helping others and rescuing animals, so now Emma wants to create an eclectic space for her to enjoy.”

Emma's parents divorced when she was just seven months old. In the following years, Aunt Moo, whose real name is Mela stood by her mother and continued to provide Emma with a good upbringing. Currently, Mela is a hairstylist and has also worked as a hairdresser for four-time Primetime Emmy nominee Farrah Fawcett.

The surprise Emma Roberts gave her Aunt Moo on Celebrity IOU Season 6

Season 6 of the show premiered with Jonathan and Drew Scott on May 15, 2023. Each episode of the show featured the brother partnering with celebrities to renovate a close relative's home. This is what Jonathan Scott shared before the release of the show:

“The celebrities we partner with are incredibly genuine — they really want to do something kind for the people who have given so much to them and others. Their dedication to these special renovations is so moving, and I think that’s why we all ugly cry at every episode.”

In addition, Drew Scott mentioned the following:

“With each new season, we continue to be amazed at the celebrities’ strong design eye. They all put in the time to make the renovations perfect for the recipients, and working on these projects together is both fun and challenging. And, above all, the stories are just so heartfelt.”

As seen in the latest episode, Emma renovated Aunt Moo's kitchen with the help of Jonathan and Drew Scott. As Emma Roberts shared in the episode, Mela has always given to others and never expected anything in return. It is the perfect initiation at this time as Emma wanted to do something special for her.

During the episode, she mentioned the following while going through the old kitchen:

“It doesn’t have character and Aunt Moo is a character.”

The kitchen was not in its best shape, especially with the drawers falling apart and the drainage issue. As the renovations were individualized to her aunt's likes and dislikes.

Heidi Klum, Kristin Chenoweth, Glenn Close, Kristin Davis, Jay Leno, Derek and Julianne Hough, Taraji P. Henson, and Taraji P. Henson have all made appearances on the show so far.

Watch the latest episode of Celebrity IOU featuring Emma Roberts on HGTV, which aired on July 3, 2023. In total, eight episodes have been released so far, which can all be viewed on HGTV.

