Celebrity IOU season 6: Meet the 8 celebrities appearing in the HGTV series

The sixth season of the popular renovation show, Celebrity IOU, will premiere on Monday, May 15, at 8 pm ET. Like the previous seasons, Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott will be seen helping celebrities renovate the homes of their loved ones.

Over the course of eight episodes, eight celebrities will take the help of Drew and Jonathan Scott to give some deserving individuals "home makeovers that change lives forever" as a token of "deep thanks." The makeover will be followed by emotional reveals and tears of happiness from the clients.

Heidi Klum, Jay Leno, and 6 other celebrities who will be seen on Celebrity IOU

Derek Hough

37-year-old Derek Hough is a professional Latin and Ballroom dancer who was a part of the Dancing with the Stars competition for nine years. He won the competition six times with his partners and won three Emmys for the same.

Hough also served as a judge on NBC’s World of Dance for three years and also had a recurring role in ABC’s Nashville.

Glenn Close

76-year-old Glenn Close is a very popular actress known for her roles in The World According to Garp, Fatal Attraction, 101 Dalmatians, and The Real Thing. She has been nominated for the Oscars seven times and won three Emmys and two Satellite awards.

Emma Roberts

32-year-old Emma Roberts made her acting debut in the 2001 movie Blow. She has since performed in many films like Scream 4, Adult World, and Who We Are Now. Emma has won one MTV Movie award, one ShoWest award, and one Teen Choice award.

Heidi Klum

Popular model Heidi Klum was the first ever German citizen to become a Victoria's Secret Angel. She was the judge of Germany's Next Topmodel and Project Runway.

Klum has made many guest appearances on shows and movies like Ella Enchanted, The Devil Wears Prada, and Ocean's 8. She will be the first client on Celebrity IOU and will be seen surprising her housemaid of 17 years.

Jay Leno

Jay Leno is one of the most well-known American TV hosts who worked for NBC’s The Tonight Show for 17 years. He also launched his own talk show in 2009 and ran Jay Leno’s Garage, a series about vehicles, for eight years. Leno will now be seen on Celebrity IOU season 6.

Kristin Chenoweth

54-year-old Kristin Chenoweth is a popular actress and singer who has won an award at the 1997 Theatre World Awards, 1999 Tony Awards, and the 2015 Outer Critics Circle Awards. She is known for playing the role of Glinda in Wicked, Annabeth Schott in The West Wing, and Olive Snook on Pushing Daisies.

Kristin Davis

Popular actress Kristin Davis is an alumnus of Rutgers University and will surprise a special loved one on Celebrity IOU season 6. She is known for her role as Charlotte York Goldenblatt in S*x and the City, S*x and the City 2, and And Just Like That.

Other than that, Davis was also seen in The Shaggy Dog, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Couples Retreat, and many other films.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji made many guest appearances in Hollywood shows before getting her big break on 2001’s Baby Boy. She has since appeared in many shows like Boston Legal, The Cleveland Show, Person of Interest, and Abbott Elementary. Henson has won one Golden Globe award, one Screen Actors Guild award and has also been nominated for one Academy award.

HGTV will air new episodes of Celebrity IOU every Monday at 9 pm ET. Fans will also be able to stream the show on HGTV Go and Discovery+.

Poll : 0 votes