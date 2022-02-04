"There's just too much public history" - Sarah Jessica Parker shares her thoughts on Kim Cattrall's possible 'And Just Like That' return

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared her thoughts on Kim Cattrall reprising her role as Samantha Jones in the second season of HBO Max's S*x and the City reboot And Just Like That..., if there is one.

In a recent interview with Variety, when asked if she would be okay with Cattrall returning to the SATC franchise, Parker, referring to their long-time feud, stated:

"I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared. I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."

Kim Cattrall was never asked to be a part of the SATC reboot, says Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall as Carrie and Samantha (Image via HBO)

In And Just Like That..., Samantha Jones is said to have moved to London for work and been detached from her gal pals - Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) - explaining her absence in the 10-episode-long series.

While speaking to Variety, Parker made it clear that Cattrall - who, in 2019, told Mail Online that she would never return as Samantha - was not even approached to be a part of the HBO Max revival of SATC. Parker told the outlet:

"We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know. After we didn’t do the [third] movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us."

Sarah Jessica Parker also noted that there is a "very distinct line" between Cattrall and her on-screen character, who, according to Parker, has been done justice to in And Just Like That...:

"Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her."

In a separate interview with Variety, SATC showrunner Michael Patrick King, probably referring to Cattrall's alleged monetary demands, stated:

"No. Just like there was no thought that Kim would ever participate in “And Just Like That,” because she’s said what she had said."

King also told the portal that even though it seems like a great idea to have Samantha included in the show, he has no realistic expectation of Cattrall returning to the franchise.

The dispute between Parker and Cattrall first came forth in 2004, towards the end of SATC's final season. The feud reportedly revolved around the fact that Parker's pay was more than that of the other stars on the show.

Also Read Article Continues below

Although Cattrall portrayed Parker as a "cruel" and "mean girl" who hides behind a "nice girl persona," the latter claimed that she never "disliked" Cattrall.

Edited by Prem Deshpande