5 Sydney Sweeney movies to watch ahead of Anyone but You

26-year-old Sydney Sweeney exploded into the scene after her memorable performance as Cassie in the popular show Euphoria (2019). Critics also had good things to say about her work in the well-received anthology series, The White Lotus (2021). Over the years, Sweeney has appeared in many notable films and shows. Her ability to play complex roles has won over fans around the world.

The latest movie starring Sydney Sweeney that fans are eagerly waiting for is Anyone but You. A rom-com, it also stars Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, Dermot Mulroney, and more. Based on Much Ado About Nothing, it focuses on a couple whose relationship runs cold after a great first date. When they unexpectedly meet at a destination wedding, they have to keep their appearances up. They pretend to be the perfect couple, even though they despise each other.

While they wait for the movie to release on December 22, 2023, Sydney Sweeney fans should watch some of her earlier work that showcases her impressive range.

Nocturne, Americana and 3 other Sydney Sweeney movies that cement her status as Hollywood's rising star

1) Clementine (2019)

In this movie, Karen, played by Otmara Marrero, is having a hard time coming to terms with the end of her last relationship. She somehow ends up at her ex's lake house, where she meets Lana (Sydney Sweeney), who might not be who she seems at first.

In terms of cinematography, this Sydney Sweeney movie, directed by Lara Gallagher, is a treat to watch. One of the best things about this movie is the well-developed characters, who are realistic and relatable in many ways. The sizzling chemistry between Marrero and Sweeney adds to the narrative.

2) Big Time Adolescence (2019)

This movie marks Jason Orley's directorial debut. The story focuses on Mo (Griffin Gluck), a smart but naive high schooler, and his unlikely friendship with Zeke (Pete Davidson), who is an unmotivated college dropout. Sydney Sweeney plays the role of Holly, who is Zeke's girlfriend.

Coming-of-age stories can sometimes get monotonous, but this has a refreshing angle brought alive by the talented ensemble cast. Witty and touching, it will appeal to fans who enjoy humorous stories with plenty of heartfelt moments.

3) Nocturne (2020)

Blumhouse has made a name for itself in the industry by making intriguing horror-themed movies. This Sydney Sweeney starrer stays true to Blumhouse's aim to present viewers with edgy and thrilling stories.

In the movie directed by Zu Quirke, Sweeney plays Juliet Lowe, a classical pianist who is constantly overshadowed by her sister who is also a pianist. When Juliet comes into possession of a theory notebook belonging to another student who dies by suicide, things start to get complicated.

It is interesting to see the complicated relationship between the sisters who are competing to be the best. Well-paced and interesting, this is one for movie lovers who enjoy narratives that explore psychological aspects.

4) Reality (2023)

Directed by Tina Satter, this Sydney Sweeney movie is based on the case of Reality Winner, a veteran who was given the longest prison sentence for leaking government information to the media. Sweeney dons the role of Winner, and the supporting cast includes Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis.

It is a gripping movie that shares many interesting facts about the events that transpired with the viewers. The performance by Sydney Sweeney is one of the biggest highlights of the movie. She plays the complex character with such depth that it becomes easy for the audience to become immersed in the storytelling.

5) Americana (2023)

This Sydney Sweeney movie is perfect for movie lovers who have a soft spot for Westerns. The story focuses on a rare Lakota Ghost Shirt that ends up on South Dakota's black market. Different individuals are looking for the artifact for different reasons. But they soon realize that getting their hands on it will be more difficult than any of them had envisioned.

In addition to Sweeney, this movie also stars Halsey, Paul Walter Hauser, Zahn McClarnon, and more. The well-written screenplay allows the lead characters to have their moment in the limelight. Marking Tony Tost's feature directorial debut, the movie perfectly encapsulates the essence of a modern-day Western without overcomplicating the narrative.

This eclectic list of interesting titles proves that Sweeney doesn't shy away from experimenting with different genres. Fans will be hoping that the talented actor will continue to push the envelope in the coming years as well.