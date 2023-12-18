"Wish they'd do a whole album collab": Fans ecstatic as BTS Suga and Halsey wins Best Collaboration at the 2023 Channel R Radio Awards

On December 17, 2023, Min Yoongi, aka BTS Suga, made headlines as he won the Best Collaboration honor at the 2023 Channel R Radio Awards for his partnership with Hollywood musician Halsey for the track Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem). This win comes right after the BTS idol and music producer became the first K-pop solo artist to have the most number of songs to surpass 50 million streams apiece on Spotify.

Expand Tweet

The latest win has elated his fans, as Suga and Halsey both have several collaborations that are extremely loved and admired by both their fandoms. Several fans tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed their wish of wanting the two superstars to do a "whole album collab."

Expand Tweet

"Well deserved": Fans ecstatic as BTS Suga and Halsey achieve a new feat together for the track Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)

The song was first released on If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey's fifth studio album. Struggle for control, intense desire for unattainable emotional connection, and instability characterized the universe Halsey constructed around her fifth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

Suga's Interlude, a deep cut off Halsey's fourth studio album Manic, was the first track she and the BTS rapper-songwriter had worked together on. In addition, the vocalist crooned the song live with the BTS member at his solo gig in Los Angeles on May 14, 2023. Both musician and megastars then extended their working relationship as the new opportunity presented itself with Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem).

Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) was released worldwide on June 5, 2023. The primary focus of the film is Halsey, who is slashed by arrows and swords while traversing a cathedral. Suga enters with a stanza, although he sings in a crimson misty cloak for the bulk of it. Furthermore, Halsey's attire is essentially dominatrix gear, but it does resemble parts of the sorceress armor that can be obtained in the game Diablo IV.

The song was an instant hit among fans and music enthusiasts, and as of writing this article, the track has garnered over 21 million views on its music video on YouTube. Fans are thus celebrating the latest win by the two musicians on Twitter (now X) and showering praises on them.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The duo's previous collaboration was SUGA's Interlude, which was released in December 2019. This melancholy K-pop ballad explores concepts of satisfaction, condemnation of oneself and prejudice, while inspiring listeners to keep pursuing their goals and look to the future. Furthermore, the song is built over a sombre piano tune.

The slower vocal sections of Halsey and the rapping of the BTS idol create a pleasing and harmonious blend that bridges cultural and linguistic divides.

In other news, Min Yoongi, aka Suga, enlisted in the military on September 22, 2023. Due to his shoulder injury, the global megastar has reportedly enlisted as a public service personnel, which requires him to serve a period of 21 months, unlike his other bandmates. The rapper and music producer is reported to come back in June 2025, after serving his mandatory conscription.