"NO ONE IS DOING IT LIKE HIM": Fans rejoice as BTS Suga becomes the only K-pop soloist with the most songs to surpass 50M streams each on Spotify

On December 13, 2023, BTS' Min Yoongi, who goes by his stage name Suga, made another historical record. This time, he became the first and only K-pop soloist to have the most songs that have surpassed 50 million streams each on Spotify. Fans have given it even more significance because this enormous feat comes only one day after Jimin and Jungkook, the final two members of BTS, enlisted in the military.

As expected, the BTS ARMY descended upon Twitter from around the globe, trending the hashtag "Yoongi50MillionKing" and praising the international superstar.

Expand Tweet

It is noteworthy that Min Yoongi enrolled in the military on September 22, 2023, to fulfill his obligation as a public servant due to his shoulder ailment. Consequently, in contrast to the other members of his group, the conscription time for Amygdala, the rapper-songwriter, is 21 months. On December 13, 2023, Amygdala—a song inspired by his experiences and shoulder injury—surpassed 50 million Spotify plays.

"Truly an underrated masterpiece": Fans laud BTS Suga for penning ten marvelous tracks for his debut solo album D-DAY

The solo album's title track, Haegeum, has amassed over 190 million (190,801,924) streams, followed by People Pt.2 (feat. IU) with 147 million (147, 133, 292) streams, and the latest entrant Amygdala with over 50 million (50,199,762) streams on Spotify.

Apart from his solo album, Yoongi's track from his mixtape D-2, released in 2020 Daechwita, has amassed over 281 million (281,155,383) streams on Spotify. At the same time, another track from D-2, People, has garnered over 130 million (130,502,523) streams.

In addition, the BTS rapper-songwriter has six more tracks in collaboration with other renowned artists that have surpassed the 50 million mark. These tracks include eight (Prod. & Feat. SUGA of BTS) with over 276 million (276,582,298) streams, That That produced and featured by the BTS idol has gained more than 236 million (236,474,261) streams, Blueberry Eyes (feat. SUGA of BTS) that has amassed over 236 million (236,151,110) streams.

In addition, Girl Of My Dreams (with SUGA of BTS) with 137 million (137,866,419) streams, SUGA's Interlude with 102 million (102,663,819) streams, and the latest 2023 release by Halsey Lilith (feat. SUGA of BTS) (Diablo IV Anthem) with over 80 million (80,421,944) streams on Spotify.

Currently, Min Yoongi of BTS is the only artist to have eleven tracks break the 50 million streams per mark. Fans applauded the rapper—who is also a songwriter, composer, and music producer—and congratulated him on reaching this accomplishment. Furthermore, they appreciated the latest entrant, Amygdala, for being an "underrated masterpiece."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More about the self-autobiographical track Amygdala from BTS Suga's debut solo album D-DAY

The fourth track, Amygdala, from Yoongi's debut solo album—that made the artist the only K-pop artist in history to have the most songs to surpass 50 million streams apiece—is autobiographical. It is noteworthy that D-DAY is also the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist in the history of Billboard.

The track where Agust D illustrates his vocal prowess. It's a guitar-heavy, harmony-rich song whose lyrics reflect on several traumatic events in his life, including his mother's heart surgery, being hospitalized after birth, an accident that left him with a dislocated shoulder, and his father's eventual liver cancer diagnosis.

Ethereal layers of eerie rock tones and snipping rhythms accentuate the emotional fissures. The rapper emphasizes the album's central theme—moving on despite adversity—by concluding that his trauma led to a more resilient rebirth after examining the meaning of his prior suffering. On the album, Amygdala acts as a transitional tune between the more gentle and upbeat tracks.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, with his debut solo album, D-Day, Yoongi, aka Agust D, focuses on concepts related to autonomy on D-Day and liberation. From feeling a particular way and from letting the past and future dominate us, it is a thoughtful mix of personal observations and societal critique. He muses about their significance, wondering if they are a boon or an impediment.

The artist advises his audience to focus on their inner selves rather than dwelling on regrets from the past or worrying about the future. Furthermore, boom bap, alternative rock, and a piano sample by Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto are just a few of the sounds and genres that can be heard on Suga's debut solo album.

D-DAY was also ranked at No.69 as one of the best albums of 2023 by Rolling Stones. Yoongi's debut solo smash hit album has a total of 10 enticing tracks that comprise Haegeum, People Pt.2 (Feat. IU), Snooze (Feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto & Woosung from The Rose), Amygdala, SDL, Life Goes On, Polar Night, Interlude: Dawn, HUH?! (Feat. J-Hope of BTS), and D-DAY.

On November 28, 2023, BTS member Min Yoongi won the Mnet Asia Music Award (MAMA) for Best Rap & HipHop Performance for his track People Pt.2 (feat. IU). The song is one of the melodies from his debut solo album, D-DAY, released on April 21, 2023.