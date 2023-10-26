How to watch Five Nights at Freddy’s at home? Streaming platforms, release date, and more

It is time to welcome this Halloween season with Five Nights at Freddy’s. The much-awaited horror feature which has been adapted from a popular video game series by the same name, is coming soon to the silver screen and tickets have been made available too. Hailing from Universal and horror film powerhouse, Blumhouse, the movie is coming to theaters on Friday, October 27, 2023.

However, fans will also be excited to learn that the movie is not just being released in theaters exclusively. The tale of murderous animatronics, brought to life by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, will make its debut simultaneously on the big screen and on the small screen.

Universal has made provisions to stream Five Nights at Freddy’s at home. Viewers can watch the horror movie from the comfort of their couch on the Peacock streaming platform. Five Nights at Freddy’s will be made available to stream on Peacock from Friday, October 27, 2023, from the same day it is being released in theaters.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is an adaptation of a video game

This year has been monumental for millions of gamers across the globe with many new video game releases as well as movie adaptations of games. Starting with the much-celebrated Last of Us franchise, 2023 has seen many video games being adapted as movies or series. With Five Nights at Freddy’s coming up soon, there is a lot of buzz going around regarding whether the movie will live up to the expectations of fans of the video game.

Set in an old pizzeria that is haunted by demonic animatronic mascots, Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise has become one of the most recognizable IPs in the world of video games. There have been numerous sequels and spin-offs of the game and it has managed to create a dedicated fan base, making the game a significant part of horror gaming history.

The game features a security guard who watches over an abandoned family entertainment center called Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. But as soon as the sun sets and the horrors inside come to life, he realizes his job is much more than guarding the place.

Everything we know about the movie adaptation

The official synopsis for the film, as released by Blumhouse, reads:

"The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through."

In keeping with the plot of the video game, Five Nights at Freddy’s movie follows the protagonist Mike Schmidt, a young man who takes up the role of the nighttime security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, an indoor amusement park. While settling into his new job, Mike makes a troubling discovery.

The animatronic mascots used to entertain are not just robots, they are in fact alive and filled with vengeance, ready to kill anyone in the building after midnight. Mike must now use the limited resources around him to not only defend himself from the blood-thirsty monsters but also make sure that none of them escape and terrorize the city.

The official trailer of the movie was released on June 27, 2023, giving us a glimpse of the horror that awaits on October 27.

Five Nights at Freddy’s stars Josh Hutcherson as the terrified new night guard Mike Schmidt. He is joined by Matthew Lillard as William Afton, Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa, Mary Stuart Masterton as an unnamed villain, Piper Rubio as Abby, and Kat Conner Sterling as Max.

Catch Five Nights at Freddy’s streaming on Peacock from October 27, 2023.