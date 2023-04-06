Five Nights at Freddy’s movie: Release date, cast, plot, and more

Five Nights at Freddy's is all set to be released on October 27, 2023, in theaters as well as on Peacock on the same day. The movie is based on the highly popular video game franchise of the same name and tells the story of a man who starts working as a security guard at a pizza joint, where a series of unexpected and terrifying events unfold.

The film stars Josh Hutcherson in the lead role, alongside many others playing important supporting roles. The movie is directed by Emma Tammi, who's penned the screenplay with noted writers Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Fans can look forward to a gripping horror movie

An official trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's has not yet been released by Blumhouse. A short description of the movie, as per Blumhouse's Instagram, reads:

''The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse— the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man— brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen.''

The description further reads:

''The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.''

Based on the synopsis, viewers can look forward to a gripping and atmospheric horror movie similar in tone and theme to the original video game. It'll be interesting to see if it can live up to the video game and fulfill fans' expectations.

The video game follows a similar premise, wherein the players need to defend themselves against evil animatronic characters at a pizza joint. It has garnered widespread critical acclaim and global popularity over the years.

Josh Hutcherson and others to star in Five Nights at Freddy's

Actor Josh Hutcherson portrays the lead character of Mike Schmidt in Five Nights at Freddy's movie. Mike works as a security guard at a pizza restaurant, wherein things take a shocking turn when its animatronic mascots turn out to be alive with sinister intentions.

The film depicts his efforts to defend himself against the evil robots in the dark of the night. Mike is the protagonist of the film and it'll be interesting to see how his character will pan out.

Apart from Five Nights at Freddy's, Josh Hutcherson has starred in The Hunger Games, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, and The Kids Are All Right, to name a few. Appearing alongside Hutcherson in another significant role is actor Matthew Lillard, who portrays the role of William Afton.

More details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Matthew Lillard is known for his performances in Scream, Hackers, and Twin Peaks: The Return, among many more.

Other important supporting cast members include actors like Piper Rubio, Mary Stuart Masterson, Kat Conner Sterling, Elizabeth Lail, and many more.

Director Emma Tammi's directorial credits include The Wind, Fair Chase, Into the Dark, and Election Day: Lens Across America.

Viewers can stream Five Nights at Freddy's on Peacock or watch it in theaters on October 27, 2023.

