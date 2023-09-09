What is Five Nights at Freddy's runtime? Details explored 

It's no secret that the movie version of the wildly popular video game Five Nights at Freddy's is slated to drop in theaters and will stream on Peacock in October 2023. When the film's rating was announced as PG-13 this past July, it wasn't exactly a shock. However, what was surprising were the whispers about its length.

An insider known as Cryptic4KQual sparked debate with claims that the movie would span a whopping three hours. Rotten Tomatoes, the renowned movie rating site, seemed to fan those flames with similar claims, sending fans into a frenzy of speculation and debate.

But how long will fans actually be glued to their seats? AMC Theatres spills the beans: The Five Nights at Freddy's movie will be one hour and 50 minutes. No, it's not the marathon some were expecting. And this update put to rest those long-tail rumors.

Setting the clock: Why Five Nights at Freddy's official runtime is an hour and 50 minutes

Thanks to the folks at AMC Theatres, we now know that the cinematic journey through Five Nights at Freddy's is set to last one hour and 50 minutes. Contrary to some over-the-top speculations, it's not going to be a three-hour saga.

This official update puts a full stop to those swirling rumors about an extended runtime. For those who love a good comparison, this movie's duration is in harmony with several other films released by Blumhouse Productions:

Fantasy Island - One hour and 49 minutes

Invisible Man - Two hours and four minutes

Freaky - One hour and 41 minutes

And the list continues with similarly timed films.

Digging deeper into the reasoning, a potential three-hour runtime for Five Nights at Freddy's might have been overwhelming. The bulk of the game's enthusiasts are the younger crowd, primarily youngsters and teens. Their vibrant but occasionally fleeting attention might not endure a movie marathon.

The final cut of one hour and 50 minutes promises a roller-coaster experience, plunging deep into the eerie tales of those haunting animatronics and the mysteries of Freddy's Pizza before escalating to a crescendo of terror. This narrative pattern has shown its charm in movies like M3GAN and Freaky.

Moreover, a more compact film means additional cinema screening opportunities. And in the world of movies, more showtimes typically equate to more tickets getting snapped up!

"Can you survive five nights?"

This is the challenge thrown by the bone-chilling horror game, which now finds its silver screen counterpart. Blumhouse, the mastermind producer behind hits like M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man, takes the reins to steer Five Nights at Freddy's into cinematic glory.

The plot centers around a security guard who, in search of employment, lands a role at the infamous Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. His initial night at work takes a dark twist as he quickly grasps that surviving the night shift at Freddy's is a daunting task, filled with horrors he hadn't imagined.

For those marking their calendars, circle October 27. That's the day when Five Nights at Freddy's promises to splash theaters and Peacock streaming with shades of terror. If you're planning to watch, perhaps ensure you're not in the dark.