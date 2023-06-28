Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer breakdown: Three key takeaways

After a long wait, Five Nights at Freddy’s movie trailer has finally been unveiled.

The eponymous movie adaptation of the popular video game franchise stars Josh Hutcherson in the lead role as Mike Schmidt, a security guard working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, who discovers the restaurant's mascots are murderous.

The movie is a long-awaited one and has been in the making for nearly a decade now. Filming was only wrapped up earlier this year and the movie is expected to make its premiere soon.

Universal has released the first trailer for the Blumhouse horror film, which gives viewers a first look at how the popular survival horror video game has been brought to life on the big screen. The trailer offers us a brief glimpse at the horror that is to unfold in the live-action film adaptation as Hutcherson's Mike finds himself caught in a nightmare.

Three Takeaways from Five Nights at Freddy’s Trailer

Five Nights at Freddy’s is based on the 2014 video game franchise created by Scott Cawthon. In the game, players have to maneuver and survive the attack of hostile animatronic characters inside the haunted Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant.

They can do so only by making use of security cameras, lights, and doors to survey the area and escape the tyranny of the murderous mascots. The internet has been taken by storm ever since Universal released the first trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s. Although the trailer reveals little in terms of what we can expect in the move, here are three major takeaways from it.

#1- The hype around the main protagonist of the franchise: William Afton

Fans of Five Nights at Freddy's has been eagerly awaiting the teaser trailer for the first look at Matthew Lillard's William Afton. For all those who are not familiar with the game, Afton is the primary antagonist of the franchise. Although it is unclear as of now how much of his backstory will be explored in the film, the quick glimpse of Hutcherson and a group of children seems to indicate Afton's story will be a subject of contention in the movie.

#2 Viewers can still get the feel of playing the game

The trailer also reveals another promising element in the movie, which is the location itself. The movie seems to have directly adapted much from the original source which is the game, including the infamous Show Stage camera angle that players in the video game would monitor for any suspicious activity.

#3- The animation of Five Nights at Freddy’s is game-accurate

Finally, one of the biggest points of excitement in the trailer is the game-accurate designs of the animatronics. The animatronics have been brought to life by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, who are making their horror genre debuts with this movie after primarily working on features like The Dark Crystal franchise.

Five Nights at Freddy’s has been directed by Emma Tammi, and stars Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard. If you are a fan of the popular horror video game franchise Five Nights at Freddy's, then catch the movie coming out simultaneously in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 27, 2023, just in time for Halloween.

