Invisible man starts fights with other player in GTA Online

GTA Online fans found this clip on Reddit of an invisible man hilarious. The player had not cheated or intended on being hidden, but when he realized he was, he just went with it.

Redditors always enjoy videos where unintended glitches have entertaining results. Other people have posted hilarious glitching videos in the past, and they cannot get enough of this new one.

This article will discuss the actions of the invisible man playing GTA Online and what he did in the game.

GTA Online players getting messed with, but by who?

The original poster playing GTA Online had great fun when he suddenly became invisible in the game without knowing why. After gaining what some people would deem a superpower, the gamer decides to engage in a little bit of mischief.

The video clip started with the gamer climbing out of his car with a visible floating Combat MG. He quickly holstered his weapon so as not to be seen before approaching another online player and picking a fight with him.

A gamer gets punched in the face by invisible man (Image via Reddit @MazerTanksYou)

This person was standing on the street corner holding their homing launcher and minding their own business when they were set upon. To be fair to this gamer, they give as good as they get and manage to beat up the invisible man a little bit.

In the end, the invisible player is not happy with being beaten up, so he pulls out his MG once again and finishes off his new enemy.

The original poster replied to comments in the thread expressing his surprise at what had happened and explaining how funny they found it. Other commenters were impressed and made jokes relating to movies and actors. One commenter even remembered the Kevin Bacon movie from the year 2000.

Some viewers may still not have understood exactly how this occurred. The original poster on Reddit explained what might have happened. He seemed to think it could have been because of the type of lobby he was in.

Other than that, it is not clear what exactly went on in this lobby to make the player's body vanish. There is no GTA Online cheat code that allows players to turn invisible.

The closest cheat that exists in the GTA franchise is probably the code from GTA San Andreas, which allowed players to make their cars invisible. Doing this would leave CJ floating above four wheels in the game with no view of the car being driven.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar