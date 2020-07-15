You need to ensure that you have good weapons to attack your enemies while playing GTA Online. There are many good firearms to choose from in the game, and they also give you courage to defend yourself. So, don’t wait up and head over to the Ammu-Nation Store to pick out the best weapons. Also, leave it up to Rockstar Games to keep adding new weapons with every GTA Online update.

Three best weapons in GTA Online

Here are the three best weapons that GTA Online has to offer:

1. Combat MG Mk II

Combat MG Mk II (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Machine guns are the most effective weapons when it comes to killing your enemies in style. It gives better damage than a normal MG, and has an increased rate of fire. It can also be used when you want to attack heavy vehicles, like helicopters. The damage provided by a Combat MG Mk II is more than a Combat MG. This gun can handle four types of ammunitions, namely Tracer rounds, Incendiary rounds, Full Metal Jacket rounds and Armor Piercing rounds.

2. Sticky bombs

Sticky Bombs (Image: YouTube)

These are bombs in GTA Online which stick to the surface on which it is thrown. You can replace normal car bombs with sticky bombs to get better performance. It is chosen by players because it has the ability to stick to almost any surface, and also because detonating a sticky bomb is not very difficult. Just maintain a safe distance to avoid injuries.

Advertisement

3. Advanced Rifle

Advanced Rifle (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

This bullpup assault rifle is the most popular AR in GTA Online. This rifle was one of the original assault rifles in GTA 5, and has an increased rate of fire when compared to the standard Carbine rifles. Moreover, it offers the highest damage per shot in this category.