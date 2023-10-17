5 best Western films to stream in 2023

This year, 2023, has brought us numerous new movies, including some promising Western titles like Killers of the Flower Moon. In the history of Hollywood, big-name directors such as Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino have produced projects that have gone down as genre-defining Western titles.

This genre has a long history and has exponentially evolved through the decades. However, some overarching themes like justice, violence, life, and death in the frontier remain a staple for the genre. As we draw closer to the end of this year, let us revisit some classic Western films that Hollywood has gifted us.

Five all-time favorite Western films to watch in 2023

1) Killers of the Flower Moon

Releasing this October 20, 2023, Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic crime saga based on a true story. The story is told through the romance of Ernest Burkhart, a white man, and Mollie Kyle, a woman from the Osage tribe. The story follows the suspicious murders of members of the Osage Nation, who suddenly found fortune overnight after oil was discovered underneath their land.

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons, directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese. The movie is based on David Grann’s bestselling book and will surely to be the biggest Western title of the year.

2) The Power of the Dog

This 2021 Western title starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, was written and directed by New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name.

It follows the story of Phil Burbank, an intimidating, alluring, and emotionally damaged rancher in 1925 Montana whose authority is at stake when his brother George introduces him to his wife Rose and her son Peter. The movie follows how the emotionally closed-off Phil is made to confront his past relationships and how he grapples with his masculinity and comes to terms with loss.

The Power of the Dog is now available to watch on Netflix.

3) The Revenant

A list of best Western movies is incomplete without the mention of Quentin Tarantino's The Revenant. Deemed to be more violent than most movies in this genre, The Revenant explores the themes of survival and revenge while featuring some gruesome violence. The movie tells the story of one man who was betrayed and left for dead, and now he will stop at nothing to seek bloody vengeance.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy, the movie is available to watch on Prime Video.

4) No Country for Old Men

Coming from the Coen Brothers, who are no strangers to violence, No Country for Old Men is a neo-Western featuring a fearful and cold-blooded villain with a high body count and numerous unflinching scenes of murder. The movie follows the unfeeling killer, Anton Chigurh, who is pursuing a man named Llewelyn Moss because he has in his possession $2 million from a drug deal gone wrong.

It stars many well-known names like Javier Bardem, Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin, Woody Harrelson, and many more. The movie is an adaptation of the novel written by Pulitzer-winning author, Cormac McCarthy.

5) The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

While titles of this genre are known for their bloodshed, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a welcome relief from all the violence. Helmed by writer-directors Joel and Ethan Coen, this title walks a sublime line between comedy and tragedy.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is an anthology featuring a collection of six short films set to the tune of a surreal musical, the title is a must-watch title on Netflix.

Stay tuned to find out about more titles scheduled to be released this year.