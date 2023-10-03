Will there be Severance season 2? Explained

Apple TV+'s science fiction psychological thriller titled Severance introduced viewers to a never-before-seen concept that managed to blow the minds of both fans and critics. The plot showcases the exploits of a fictional corporation, Lumon, that installs a tiny device in the brains of their employees, which separates their work-related memories from their non-work-related memories.

Following the success of the first season, Severance was renewed for season 2 in April 2022. Season 1 starred Adam Scott as Mark Scout, Zach Cherry as Dylan George, Britt Lower as Helly Riggs, Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick, Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale, Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey, Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale, John Turturro as Irving Bailiff, Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman and Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobe.

Severance season 2: What to expect

The first season of the show ended in one of the most chaotic cliffhangers in modern TV history. Mark, Helly, and Irving woke up in the real world for the first time. Furthermore, Helly was informed that she was the daughter of Lumon's CEO. Mark also learned that his wife, who was supposedly dead, was still alive.

Even though the plot for the upcoming season has not been revealed yet, it will certainly continue the journey of these aforementioned complicated characters. Severance season 1 consisted of nine episodes and aired from February 18, 2022, to April 8, 2022.

In a 2023 interview with Variety, the lead actor of Severance, Adam Scott, revealed a few details about the upcoming season. He mainly spoke about the fate of his character, Mark Scout, and what fans could expect from Helly Riggs, Britt Lower's character.

"It’s a confusing cocktail of feelings, because Mark is having these feelings for Helly, having never had feelings for a person before, and certainly didn’t even consider it for the first while they were together. First of all, it’s frowned upon down there, but also, it just didn’t occur to him," Scott said.

He continued:

"It’s not something that’s discussed — it’s just pure instinct how they end up coming together a bit. And so he has these feelings, and he does not really have those kinds of feelings for Miss Casey. So finding out that that is actually his wife is hugely confusing, and who knows where that will lead us."

Mark Scout joined Lumon Industries to move on from the grief of losing his wife in a car crash. However, the secrets of the company just made his life more complicated. His life turned upside down when he learned that his wife was still alive.

The upcoming season of the show does not have a release date as of this writing. However, more information about the same could be announced by the end of 2023.

Severance synopsis

According to a press release by Apple TV+, the synopsis of Severance reads:

"Mark Scout leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself."

The series was honored with 14 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. It bagged awards for the main title design and musical score.