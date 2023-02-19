1923 episode 7 recap: A cliffhanger ending for a penultimate episode

The Paramount Plus thriller drama 1923 is gearing up for its finale, and the penultimate episode released today intensified the drama, creating more anticipation among viewers. Viewers recently saw the Dutton family forced into a conflict with Banner Creighton, a local shepherd who was eyeing their Yellowstone Ranch. In today's episode, titled The Rule of Five Hundred, Banner is apprehended for his crimes against the Duttons. But he may just be able to escape thanks to his pact with Donald Whitfield.

Meanwhile, Teonna’s difficult journey home continues as her past finally catches up with her.

What happens to the Duttons in episode 7 of 1923?

Episode 7 of 1923 opens with Jack Dutton going to town with his uncle, Jacob Dutton, hoping to apprehend Banner Creighton, the Scottish shepherd who had attacked their family and was responsible for John Dutton's death.

Meanwhile, Banner is enjoying himself at his new townhouse with his morning of champagne and prostitutes when he is rudely interrupted by Sheriff McDowell, along with Jacob and all his men, ready to arrest him for two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder. The party leads him out of the house in his glamorous robe.

Whitfield's informants tell him about Banner’s arrest, and he immediately dispatches his lawyer to bail him out while he himself deals with the prostitutes left behind at the house by Banner. His lawyer asks him not to speak with anyone at the sheriff’s office in the meantime.

In other news, the Dutton women await the men’s return, and Cara tells Elizabeth about her relationship with Spencer as she writes him another letter and also teaches her to bake a cake. Jacob and Jack return home, and the Duttons celebrate with a nice family dinner. Jack reads the newspaper at the dinner table, which leads to a political conversation between him and Jacob. This enrages Cara and Elizabeth.

What lies in store for Teonna in 1923?

In other news, Hank’s son, Pete, meets the Native American tribe leader, Runs His Horse, who is also Teonna’s father. He finds the body of Teonna's grandmother at her house and deduces that it is the work of government agents. He buries his mother before joining Pete on a journey to reunite with his daughter and save her from trouble.

Pete is confronted by the priests, who are also looking for Teonna, and they inquire about her whereabouts. He refuses to tell them anything, which leads to his getting beaten up by them. He is then taken hostage at the Catholic Boarding School while the priests continue their search for Teonna.

Runs His Horse intervenes when one of the priests tries to kill Pete. The former kills the priest before resuming his search for Teonna. Meanwhile, the other priests catch up with Teonna and realize that she is posing as a boy. They try to take her hostage, but Hank shoots them, which also injures Teonna. While Hank helps her escape, he is shot by one of the priests. Teonna avenges his death by killing the last priest.

1923 episode 7: A cliffhanger ending

In the final moments of episode 7, we are updated about Spencer and Alexandra’s whereabouts. They finished the first part of their journey and reached a port near Sicily, Italy, where they book a passage to the United States. While they wait, the couple is interrupted by the arrival of Alexandra’s ex-fiancé, creating tension.

What awaits Alexandra and Spencer, who have secretly married, especially given the former's aristocratic background? Will her family accept Spencer or will the couple be forced to part ways? Watch the 1923 finale next week to find out.

Poll : 0 votes