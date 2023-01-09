''The absolutely hottest Dutton'': 1923 fans root for Spencer after stunning episode 4

Within the canon of Yellowstone, Spencer Dutton, is often considered to be one of the most beloved Duttons in 1923. A pivotal character in the Yellowstone prequel series, he is the granduncle of John Dutton III.

The plot of 1923 follows Jacob Dutton (Harrison Fort), James Dutton's brother from 1883, and his wife, the fearless Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren), who have taken over the Yellowstone ranch in Montana. They treat James' sons as if they were their own.

Not only do they have to fight their foes in the show, but they also have to deal with numerous hardships such as Western Expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.

Spencer Dutton, played by Brandon Sklenar, is a character who has rapidly become a fan favorite. One fan even labeled him "The absolutely hottest Dutton" following episode 4.

Fans on Twitter drool over Spencer Dutton after episode 4 of 1923

Spencer Dutton was summoned home in the fourth episode of 1923 after Banner and his men attacked and killed members of his family. For the uninitiated, Dutton is currently residing in Africa with his love, Alexandra, and is clueless about the events back home.

After Cara's letters were delivered to Alexandria, Spencer learned that Jacob and Jack had been shot and that John had died.

Spencer is the son of James Dutton from 1883 and the internet thinks he is a total badass. Rip from Yellowstone was long thought to be the rowdiest figure in the Yellowstone universe, but fans are progressively shifting that title to Spencer.

Many are calling him their favorite character on the show and can't wait for him to return home and slay Banner. One fan claims that the Spencer/Alexandra storyline is better than the entirety of 1883.

Fans are also calling Spencer ignorant and a homewrecker for not attending to his family at the time of a major crisis. They say that he is supposed to be at home fighting Banner and his men instead of falling in love in Africa.

Fans are even frustrated that they have to wait until February 4 to find out what happens next as that is when the new episode will be released. One particular fan even thinks that the African angle to this plot is getting stretched and the prodigal son should be home by now.

Spencer is a war veteran who prefers not to read letters sent to him in Africa because it reminds him of the horrors of war. A fan joked about his situation and wondered if the real reason was that Spencer couldn't read.

What is 1923 about?

1923 is an American Western drama television series that serves as a prequel to Yellowstone and a sequel to the series,1883. It is set to run for two seasons with 8 episodes each.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early twentieth century in the mountain west."

The show was created by Taylor Sheridan and distributed by Paramount Global Distribution Group. Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson serve as the show's executive producers.

1923 premiered on December 18, 2022, and is streaming on Paramount+.

