Explained: What happened to John Dutton Sr. in 1923? (Spoilers)

The latest episode of 1923 was one of the biggest shocks delivered to TV audiences in recent times. The Yellowstone prequel kicked off just two episodes ago and had barely finished introducing the characters and the character arcs when something this stunning and unbelievable happened. The end of the third episode of 1923 saw John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) succumbing to gunshot wounds from the ambush.

This led to widespread reactions from fans across the world. John Dutton Sr. was not the only one injured in the whole ordeal. Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) also took multiple bullets from close range. Jacob's survival is also under question in this scenario. The following episodes will see how the Duttons respond to the massive attack and how it shapes the future of the family in the already tumultuous era of 1920s America.

1923 episode 3: How did John Dutton Sr. die?

The episode seemed to be quite celebratory after Jacob and his family confronted Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) for violating their lands for a long time. Jacob ended up hanging Banner and his men from a tree. However, as it turns out, Banner survived the attack and was back to exact revenge on the Duttons.

The third episode of 1923 began with the Dutton family enjoying a short break and some leisure time, simultaneously explaining why the family had let their guards down before the attack.

Banner had his men plant themselves in Dutton's path and attack them when they least expected it. The showdown saw Jacob and John putting up a good fight, but the Duttons were simply outnumbered. The injuries were widespread with Elizabeth Strafford (Michelle Randolph) and young Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) also getting shot.

Banner also participated in the attack, which ended with the shooting of Jacob and John. After showcasing how seriously injured Jacob was, the show revealed that John Dutton Sr. did not survive the attack. Jacob's wounds were also severe enough to kill him, but Cara (Helen Mirren) rushed to save her husband from the cruel fate. It is still unclear if Jacob Dutton will make it or what impact it will have on the patriarch.

A weakened Jacob asked his wife to call Spencer (Brendan Sklenar) home. The 1923 episode ended with Cara writing a letter to Spencer, asking him to come to their aid. She wrote:

"Your brother has been killed. By the time you receive this letter, I suppose your uncle has been killed as well. Your nephew has been wounded. This ranch and your legacy are in peril. War has descended upon this place and your family. Whatever war you fight within yourself must wait. You must come home and fight this one."

Spencer could possibly enter the mix in the next episode, but until then, the Dutton family seems to be more broken than ever before. The upcoming episodes will be interesting, as they will likely answer many questions regarding the future of the show. It is also important to remember that there is still a lot to go on in the series, which is set for another season after this one concludes.

The first three episodes of 1923 are now streaming on Paramount+.

