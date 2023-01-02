1923 started off with some great conviction and success. The show aired its third episode on Sunday, January 1, 2022, continuing the brutal and bloody saga of the Dutton family, this time with increased intensity and conclusions. The third episode was shocking enough to unsettle fans to the core. It also had some great twists and turns.

1923 follows the Dutton family in the 1920s when the country was ravaged by war, disease, and financial crisis. The previous episode saw some brutal battles between Banner (Jerome Flynn) and the senior Dutton, with the latter somehow surviving to return in the third episode. This forms the crust of the third episode.

1923 Official @1923official "Your enemies have gotta be so terrified that their fear is greater than their greed." #1923TV "Your enemies have gotta be so terrified that their fear is greater than their greed." #1923TV https://t.co/tKcEdrxZIG

1923 season 1, episode 3 recap: War has come home

1923 episode 3 begins with Jacob (Harrison Ford), John (James Badge Dale), and Jack (Darren Mann) returning from their dangerous mission and reuniting with their wives. The relief is short-lived, as the next part depicts Banner (Jerome Flynn) managing to escape his death by hanging. Wounded, breathless, and angry, he tells his wife that "the Duttons happened."

Jacob and his family are in a celebratory mood after their supposed victory. The family goes to the town and engages in festivities, including some dance and music. Jack and Elizabeth also engage in some festivities of their own for the time being.

Rebecca Murray ☮️🇺🇦🌻🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊 @becmur That twist in #1923 episode 3 took me completely by surprise. On a lighter note, Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer have incredible chemistry. Recap - and yes there are spoilers: buff.ly/3vuFsF3 That twist in #1923 episode 3 took me completely by surprise. On a lighter note, Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer have incredible chemistry. Recap - and yes there are spoilers: buff.ly/3vuFsF3 https://t.co/0WK7u9ZVVX

1923 soon jumps to depict Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra's (Julia Schlaepfer) budding romance in Africa. The pair also decide to get married and take their relationship to another level. A wild attack interrupts this moment as an elephant manages to flip Spencer's car, leaving the latter fighting for his life. Spencer manages to take the beast down, but his car does not survive the attack.

This is not the last attack on them as soon hyenas and lions arrive to eat the slain elephant, slowly turning their attention to the two humans. Spencer manages to escape this time as well by distracting the animals just long enough for help to arrive.

Matt Ford @fordm Me trying to read Dutton family trees during the first 1923 episode Me trying to read Dutton family trees during the first 1923 episode https://t.co/isJxwdrBIW

Back in Bozeman, Jacob and his family are preparing to return to their ranch, sending some cowboys ahead to see if the road is danger-free. But this is where things go horribly wrong.

On their way back, Banner had positioned his men on the road, who started firing at the Duttons, catching them completely off-guard. Elizabeth is the first one to take a bullet to the abdomen. Jacob, Jack, and their wives scramble to take cover. Even as the men take down Banner's men, the ambush is well-planned and still manages to outdo the Duttons.

In the end, Banner pulls up on his car and unloads his Tommy gun on Jack and Jacob. Cara (Helen Mirren) does manage to take down another attacker, but the settling dust reveals that John Dutton is dead. Jacob also seems to be hanging by a thread.

marissa @Mskiddo06 Damn you Taylor Sheridan and your cliff hangers #1923paramount Damn you Taylor Sheridan and your cliff hangers #1923paramount

This episode of 1923 concludes with the Dutton family reaching their ranch and Cara penning a letter to Spencer. She writes:

"Spencer, your brother has been killed. By the time you receive this letter, I suppose your uncle has been killed as well. Your nephew has been wounded. This ranch and your legacy are in peril. War has descended on this place and your family. Whatever war you fight within yourself must wait. You must come home and fight this one."

With many questions, 1923 concluded its third episode, leaving viewers waiting for the next edition.

The first three episodes of 1923 are now streaming on Paramount+.

