How many episodes are there in 1923? Release schedule explored

After the tremendous success of Yellowstone and 1883, its other spinoff,1923, is all set to premiere globally on Paramount+ this week. This story will follow the ranch and the family many years before the original storyline, which starred Kevin Costner as John Dutton III, the sixth-generation patriarch who oversees the large ranch.

Its previous sequel, 1883, was a limited series, but the spinoff will follow a different format. The first season of 1923 will consist of eight episodes, with rumors circulating that a second season has already been confirmed. Both seasons will have eight episodes.

The first episode of 1923 will premiere on December 18, 2022, on Paramount+, with new episodes airing every week.

Read on for more details about the release schedule of 1923.

1923 release schedule: Which episodes air when?

1923 is expected to have a linear schedule, apart from a Christmas break in between. Sadly, this break comes right after the premiere of the first episode on December 18, 2022. So fans of the Yellowstone universe will have to wait till New Year's Day to see the second episode. After that, the show should continue at a regular pace.

Here is the full expected schedule of 1923:

1) Episode 1 | December 18, 2022

2) Episode 2 | January 1, 2023

3) Episode 3 | January 8, 2023

4) Episode 4 | January 15, 2023

5) Episode 5 | January 22, 2023

6) Episode 6 | January 29, 2023

7) Episode 7 | February 5, 2023

8) Episode 8 | February 12, 2023

This new spinoff of Yellowstone stars veteran actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively. The show also stars Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr., Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield, among others.

Mirren recently teased about the possible dangers surrounding the Dutton family and the impact of the era in the tumultuous 1920s. Speaking to TV Line, she said:

"Cara is well-balanced, is fundamentally peaceful, and what brings her to this point of extremity? To live and work in that sort of environment, dealing with the climate, dealing with the violence of nature itself is one thing they will have to deal with...Then of course this extraordinary moment in history, the 1920s, it was so revolutionary, there were so many things changing...Society was changing, the coming of votes for women, the coming of the Second World War, the coming of the whole different way wars were fought."

The show will premiere on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022, at 3 PM EST/ midnight PT. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes