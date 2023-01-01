What time will 1923 episode 3 air on Paramount+? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Episode 3 of 1923 will air on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 3 am ET.

The show stars Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton and Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in lead roles. In addition, Brandon Sklenar stars as Spencer Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth "Liz" Strafford and Isabel May as the Narrator, Elsa Dutton.

The Western drama is set in 1923 and is a spinoff of the hit show Yellowstone and 1883. It covers iconic eras of American history, including Western Expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.

Disclaimer: This article contained spoilers from 1923.

Will Banner plot his revenge on Jacob Dutton in the next episode of 1923?

The previous episode of 1923 ended with Jack and Elizabeth’s wedding getting confirmed. While Jack's mother Emma Dutton is worried about her son's issues, she hopes that her new bride will calm him down. But she soon doubts that her soon-to-be daughter-in-law is no sheep.

We saw Banner survive the hanging attempt made on him by Jacob. Will he just ignore it and move on with his life? That seems highly unlikely. It is pretty obvious that he is already plotting his revenge. There is a possibility he might strike while the iron is hot at Jack and Elizabeth's wedding.

Spencer isn't doing the best on the ranch given he is in love with Alexandria, who lives far away from him. The story of Teonna Rainwater is far from over.

In just two episodes, she has been physically and mentally assaulted several times, yet her courage hasn't been broken. She will get her vengeance on Sister Mary and Father Renaud, but only time will tell when.

As for Spencer and Alexandra's romance, it looks like the only way to know what happens to them is by watching the show.

While the Yellowstone universe is expanding, it's becoming hard to keep up with the Dutton family tree, but we are hoping to get a clearer picture as the series unfolds further.

What is Yellowstone about?

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 is a spinoff of Yellowstone and 1883. The show's story is based on the lives and hardships of Jacob Dutton, brother of James Dutton (portrayed by Tim McGraw in 1883), and his courageous wife Cara Dutton.

They have no children of their own and take care of James' sons Spencer and John as their own. The show even covers cruel eras of American history like Western Expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression, which in Montana started a decade earlier.

The IMDB synopsis of 1923 reads:

"The Duttons face a new set of challenges in the early 20th century, including the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression."

1923 first aired on December 18, 2022, and will consist of two seasons with eight episodes each. Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson serve as executive producers of the show.

The filming took place in Montana, USA, with additional scenes shot in African, Asian, and European countries. 1923's official distributor is Paramount Global Distribution Group.

