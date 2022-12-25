When will Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 air?

Season 5 of Yellowstone is currently being aired on the Paramount Network. So far, seven episodes from this season have been streamed. On Sunday, December 18, the penultimate episode, The Dream Is Not Me, directed by Stephen Kay and written by Taylor Sheridan, was released.

According to reports, 7.72 million US viewers tuned in to watch the episode, making it the most-watched show on television that day. So, it is safe to say that everyone is looking forward to the eighth episode of the TV series, titled A Knife and No Coin.

Yellowstone @Yellowstone The threat of brucellosis might be one of the biggest the ranch has ever faced. The cast breaks down “The Dream Is Not Me.” #YellowstoneTV The threat of brucellosis might be one of the biggest the ranch has ever faced. The cast breaks down “The Dream Is Not Me.” #YellowstoneTV https://t.co/r8KuTG40Mr

And, given that it is the midseason finale, the excitement has doubled. Written by Sheridan, A Knife and No Coin will however not follow the weekly Sunday release pattern. In other words, Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 will not hit screens on December 25. So when is it coming out?

According to reports, episode 8 will be released on New Year's Day, January 1, 2023. So get ready to ring in the new year with the Duttons!

What can we expect from the eighth episode of Yellowstone season 5?

Among many things, The Dream Is Not Me dealt with a bloody flashback Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) has, as well as how he prepared for a speech to impeach John Dutton III (Kevin Costner), the current Governor of Montana.

So, the eighth episode may reveal whether Jamie and Sarah Atwood’s (Dawn Olivieri) plan to bring down John is successful. The preview of the episode carried an uncanny Jamie warning:

“The greatest threat to that ranch is our father, so I will remove the threat.”

He’s injured and bleeding and is talking to Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). The trailer progresses to show Monica in an interaction with a suited-up John talking and Kayce atop a horse. John asks for help from Kayce and others.

The following frames show Jamie addressing a room full of government officials where he says:

“Governor Dutton has violated state law. The Attorney General’s office is seeking impeachment.”

There’s also a body that is being carried by two men. Overall, it appears that A Knife and No Coin will provide viewers with serious chills and thrills.

Know more about Yellowstone

Flav⎊ @Darveyinbed

She really can't live without her cowboy!

They better not separate them or else



#yellowstone #YellowstoneTV The way Beth's face changes as soon as Rip says one year 🥺She really can't live without her cowboy!They better not separate them or else The way Beth's face changes as soon as Rip says one year 🥺She really can't live without her cowboy! They better not separate them or else 👊#yellowstone #YellowstoneTV https://t.co/bwppDf1cma

Season five of Yellowstone has 14 episodes in total, but the show will go on a hiatus after the eighth episode, as per reports. Unfortunately, there is no update as to when episode 9 will be aired, so chances are high that A Knife and No Coin will end on a major cliffhanger.

Since its 2018 debut, Yellowstone has only grown in strength. It has been nominated for numerous awards over the years, including a (pending) Golden Globe nod for lead actor Costner under the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama category.

Further, the neo-Western drama has spawned four spin-offs, two of which have already been released.

Yellowstone @Yellowstone This Christmas enjoy the ultimate #YellowstoneTV gift: A full day of the Duttons on @ParamountNet! This Christmas enjoy the ultimate #YellowstoneTV gift: A full day of the Duttons on @ParamountNet! https://t.co/qXvlZS11lt

1883, a prequel limited-run series, hit Paramount+ on December 19 last year, while another prequel titled 1923 premiered on Sunday, December 18 this year. The next two spin-off series, 6666 and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, are in the development stage.

Created by Sheridan, 1883 stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Isabel May, among others. Meanwhile, 1923 is a sequel to 1883 and is being led by stalwarts Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. For now, the Western drama is set for two seasons with eight episodes each.

Seasons 1 through 4 and the seven episodes of season 5 of Yellowstone released so far can be streamed on Paramount+.

