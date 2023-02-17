"Sorry Doc": The Parent Test fans disagree with Dr. Adolph Brown's views regarding bullying in season finale

The Parent Test season 1 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The season finale ended with them documenting two separate episodes and reflecting on the final three parenting styles - Disciplined, Free Range, and New Age Parenting.

Throughout the course of both episodes, parents explored different challenges and how their kids went about completing the same, while also dicussing which style would be the most effective.

On this week's episode of The Parent Test, the parents felt that their kids should use physical violence to defend themselves against bullies. Parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown, however, explained through statistics that kids who use violence while being bullied turn out to be bullies or using violence themselves.

Fans, however, disagreed with Dr. Brown. One tweeted:

The latest ABC series has been extremely well-received by the audience, who have also voiced their opinions on social media. The series featured many kinds of parents discussing a variety of parenting styles with the help of parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown and host Ali Wentworth. While they were impressed with some of the styles, they also provided feedback and criticism for other styles.

What did The Parent Test expert Dr. Adolph Brown have to say about kids reacting to bullying?

Parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown and the other parents discussed how their kids should react when being bullied. One of the parents on The Parent Test, Alex Meghen, confessed that their kids should use physical violence in order to defend themselves against the bullies. When the hosts asked who agreed with the same, most parents raised their hand to agree.

The hosts were shocked at the reaction. The parents felt that it was necessary for their kids to protect themselves and they could do their best using physical violence. Dr. Brown then provided them with a statistic about how people who were bullied eventually turned out in their lives.

He stated that physical violence should never be the answer. The Parent Test expert explained that violence as a concept shouldn't be used as a means to an end as it has consequences. Referring to the statistics, Dr. Brown revealed that many kids who were bullied come back with firearms or later on use various forms of physical violence themselves.

The expert advised to choose to stand up to the bullies or use strong, forceful words. If that doesn't work, then the parents should intervene.

Fans, however, didn't agree with Dr. Brown. Check out what they have to say.

kiara @kiaradidwhat I'm watching #theparenttest , and an "expert" said if someone punches a kid in the face, the kid should stand up, use words to ask the bully to stop, and then get an adult instead of defending themselves in the moment. Lol give me a break I'm watching #theparenttest, and an "expert" said if someone punches a kid in the face, the kid should stand up, use words to ask the bully to stop, and then get an adult instead of defending themselves in the moment. Lol give me a break

Fascinating New Thing @TheQueenofKush You are telling Black, Jewish, and the children of gay men that their children shouldn't defend themselves physically if assaulted? I'm sorry, but absolutely not. Those babies better stand up for themselves and yes, sometimes that means punching back. #TheParentTest You are telling Black, Jewish, and the children of gay men that their children shouldn't defend themselves physically if assaulted? I'm sorry, but absolutely not. Those babies better stand up for themselves and yes, sometimes that means punching back. #TheParentTest

Danny 🥀 @GlitterNGold64 ‍ ‍ ‍ … if anybody puts their hands on my kids, THEY BETTER FIGHT BACK!!! … yeah no. I dont like the host’s advice at all… if anybody puts their hands on my kids, THEY BETTER FIGHT BACK!!! #TheParentTest … yeah no. I dont like the host’s advice at all 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫… if anybody puts their hands on my kids, THEY BETTER FIGHT BACK!!! #TheParentTest

AngelaAnaconda @HoodPopeSnicks The doctor guy be making me question him sometimes #TheParentTest The doctor guy be making me question him sometimes #TheParentTest

Dr. Kate @KateERyan Is he saying that teaching a kid to defend themself against bullying leads to mass shooters? Because I'm pretty sure that's been proven to be exactly the opposite. Mass shooters ARE the bullies. #TheParentTest Is he saying that teaching a kid to defend themself against bullying leads to mass shooters? Because I'm pretty sure that's been proven to be exactly the opposite. Mass shooters ARE the bullies. #TheParentTest

Danny 🥀 @GlitterNGold64 Im glad everybody in the tag is disagreeing what the host is saying. #TheParentTest Im glad everybody in the tag is disagreeing what the host is saying. #TheParentTest

Bot Jones @shaemarie67 out of you …. ok. 🫠 An adult is not always readily available So you get stand there and let somebody beat theout of you …. ok. 🫠 An adult is not always readily available #TheParentTest So you get stand there and let somebody beat the 💩 out of you …. ok. 🫠 An adult is not always readily available #TheParentTest

Koa 📺👀 @trashkoala10 it’s a sad reality that this new generation has to deal with the idea that someone may decide to bring a gun to school. i personally think that if someone hits you tho you should hit back… #TheParentTest it’s a sad reality that this new generation has to deal with the idea that someone may decide to bring a gun to school. i personally think that if someone hits you tho you should hit back… #TheParentTest

How did the kids fare on the bullying challenge on The Parent Test?

Tonight's episode of The Parent Test, saw three parenting styles - Day Family (Free Range Parenting), McCoy Family (Dissciplined Parenting), and Wynne Family (New Age Parenting) witnessing two different challenges that their kids went through - the Bullying challenge and the Disneyland challenge.

The official synopsis of the second part of the season finale, titled America's Most Effective Style of Parenting, reads:

"The final two challenges of the season tackle some of the biggest obstacles families face today."

The synopsis continued to describe bullying challenges and said:

"In the Bullying challenge, we observe how kids react when they see someone else being victimized."

The parents first saw their children navigate the bullying challenge. The task was to see how the kids reacted when someone was being bullied in front of them. Most parents confessed that they had talked to their children about bullying and that their children were aware of the concept. However, it all depended on how the kids fared when being exposed to bullying in front of them.

The Parent Test @ParentTestABC Next on #TheParentTest : Bullying. It's one thing to raise a child who isn't a bully -- it's a whole other thing to raise one who stands up for others. Tune in TONIGHT for the two-episode finale! Next on #TheParentTest: Bullying. It's one thing to raise a child who isn't a bully -- it's a whole other thing to raise one who stands up for others. Tune in TONIGHT for the two-episode finale! https://t.co/FWq7ILwIuo

Day Family's three children were the first to undertake the challenge. They were presented with two kids, one of whom was being bullied. While their kids were initially quiet, one of their kids, Serene, spoke up against the boy bullying the kid. The trend was followed by other families on The Parent Test - the McCoy Family and Wynne Family's children also spoke up against bullying.

Season 1 of The Parent Test has been a very interesting watch. Viewers witnessed many parenting styles and how the children performed in the challenges and circumstances presented to them. While they agreed with a few styles, they also addressed concerns with others.

The Parent Test aired every Thursdays at 9 pm ET on ABC.

