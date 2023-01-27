"Mama can’t take the heat ": Why are The Parent Test fans slamming the Lafond Family in episode 5?

The Parent Test season 1 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The one-hour episode focused on four different parenting styles and tested challenges to see how their kids responded when being handed difficult situations. The parents would then discuss the best parenting approach based on the responses from the tasks given.

On this week's episode of The Parent Test, the Lafond Family were among the four sets of parents who were in the hot seat. When they were given the challenge of explaining the body's anatomy to their children, it wasn't completely successful. The couple were skeptical of teaching their children at such a young age and didn't listen to other parents effectively.

Fans took to social media and slammed the couple for not having effective conversations with their children as well as not receiving criticism from other parents on the show. One tweeted:

With the help of parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown and host Ali Wentworth, the parents have been involved in several important and serious conversations that affected their kids in their day-to-day lives. While some agreed with a certain approach, others opposed it as they saw another style as a better fit for their children. Viewers also expressed their opinions regarding certain issues on social media.

Lafond Family undergo the first challenge on The Parent Test

Episode 5 of The Parent Test saw four sets of parents get together for the final round to pick the final family for the semi-finals round. They discussed their different styles of parenting and also nailed down which approach would be the best going forward. The families tested two different challenges with their kids and understood how different approaches would work with the tasks assigned.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Disciplined, Traditional, Child Led and Helicopter parents take the spotlight as their families face the equally unnerving Facts of Life and Snake Alert challenges. Witness how the parents approach difficult conversations with their children and assist them during frightening situations."

In the first challenge on The Parent Test, called "Facts of Life," the four families were tested on teaching their kids about body anatomy. The parents had to ask questions about different parts of their body, concepts of reproduction and more through the task. While some parents and their kids fared well in the challenge, others had a few sets of issues that needed to be addressed.

The Parent Test @ParentTestABC Let's talk about sex, baby! Tell us how you learned about the birds and the bees in the comments below -- we may even pin our favorite 🤣 See you tonight for an all new #TheParentTest Let's talk about sex, baby! Tell us how you learned about the birds and the bees in the comments below -- we may even pin our favorite 🤣 See you tonight for an all new #TheParentTest! https://t.co/Lj2UGWpHVe

The Lafond Family, who apply Helicopter-style parenting, introduced themselves ahead of the challenge. They had six kids, all under 7 years old. They confessed to always being around children to protect them from the world. An example they provided was that if their daughter was to go to dance classes, they would wait in the parking lot.

While undertaking their first challenge on The Parent Test, the Lafond family's kids weren't able to answer questions properly. After the other parents viewed the task, they had some criticisms to give. While the family in question didn't wish to teach their children about certain aspects of the body's anatomy until they were older and at least 9 years old, the other parents felt differently.

The Lafond Family, however, stressed that being a black person in America wasn't a safe space. They were emotional while opening up about the fact that they had to talk to their children about the death of George Floyd before anything else.

Fans address their concerns with Lafond Family and their style of parenting on The Parent Test

Fans took to social media to address their concerns with the Lafond Family. They felt that the couple shouldn't wait to teach their children about body anatomy as the kids were old enough for significant changes to happen in their body.

Fans also felt that the Lafond family weren't listening to the criticism or feedback given by other parents. They also felt that the couple shouldn't use the conversation around race as an excuse to not teach their kids about their bodies.

Whitley Gilbert-Wayne @HoodPopeSnicks I feel like with helicopter parents you’re scaring them because you’re scared #TheParentTest I feel like with helicopter parents you’re scaring them because you’re scared #TheParentTest

ellohello @ellohello1 Helicopter dad, you did NOT answer the question. Dont turn this into a pity party now that YOU are in the hot seat!!! #TheParentTest Helicopter dad, you did NOT answer the question. Dont turn this into a pity party now that YOU are in the hot seat!!! #TheParentTest

Dr. Knuck If You Buck aka Ραχειδα Λεωις, PhD @musicfeign GF is tough we all know that. But you explained that but don't want to teach them about their bodies? That's how they become curious ignorantly and end up in poor situations #TheParentTest GF is tough we all know that. But you explained that but don't want to teach them about their bodies? That's how they become curious ignorantly and end up in poor situations #TheParentTest

Paris Savanna Parker @KillahKey For her to have been soooo opinionated about everyone else’s parenting style… I am not getting parents of the year from yellow couple smh. #theparenttest For her to have been soooo opinionated about everyone else’s parenting style… I am not getting parents of the year from yellow couple smh. #theparenttest

Watching BLEACH like it’s 2006 @laurenkrishni I know how hard it is to navigate this country & this world while being Black. That doesn't mean you don't teach your child about their body & bodily autonomy. Both are important. There are age-appropriate resources to help parents navigate those conversations. #TheParentTest I know how hard it is to navigate this country & this world while being Black. That doesn't mean you don't teach your child about their body & bodily autonomy. Both are important. There are age-appropriate resources to help parents navigate those conversations. #TheParentTest

Josie is querying! @josie2k The Lafonds have brought up race in every situation. It feels like a copout for their poor parenting choices. #TheParentTest The Lafonds have brought up race in every situation. It feels like a copout for their poor parenting choices. #TheParentTest

#TheParentTest That hot seat is getting real uncomfortable I see! It's ok when you judge but it ain't ok when they judge... That hot seat is getting real uncomfortable I see! It's ok when you judge but it ain't ok when they judge...#TheParentTest

Melissa Ayluardo @WHOAitsmelissa Anyone else watching #TheParentTest ? Can we all agree that helicopter style is NOT the way to do things? Anyone else watching #TheParentTest? Can we all agree that helicopter style is NOT the way to do things?

Dr. Knuck If You Buck aka Ραχειδα Λεωις, PhD @musicfeign These "helicopter parents" are really just shielding their kids from the realities of life and it seems like they are setting them up for failure - idc how young they are b/c on the flip side you KNOW you're raising Black kids #TheParentTest (1/2) These "helicopter parents" are really just shielding their kids from the realities of life and it seems like they are setting them up for failure - idc how young they are b/c on the flip side you KNOW you're raising Black kids #TheParentTest (1/2)

Season 1 of The Parent Test has been extremely well-received by viewers. The new format gives viewers a fresh new perspective on witnessing different parenting approaches and deciding which ones would suit kids better. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness more discussions and gain more insight.

Don't forget to air a brand new episode of The Parent Test on Thursday, February 2, 2023,at 9 pm ET on ABC.

