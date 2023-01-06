"It could help others to see it": Fans slam the Maghen-Dekels family for refusing to show their challenge on The Parent Test

The Parent Test season 1 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The one-hour episode explored the different parenting styles of 12 parents as they navigate raising their children under these styles with the help of parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown and host Ali Wentworth. While viewers agreed with some parents, they criticized others for their approach.

On this week's episode of The Parent Test, the Maghen-Dekels family refused to show other parents their kids' reaction to the Stranger Danger challenge as they felt that it was too triggering, considering their kids opened the door and let a stranger in. Fans, however, slammed the parents as they felt the video could have helped other parents. One tweeted:

Michael Daniel @ihavetowin They should have showed the kids opening the door. Like Johnetta said, it was a fake scenario. It could help others to see it. #TheParentTest They should have showed the kids opening the door. Like Johnetta said, it was a fake scenario. It could help others to see it. #TheParentTest

Dr. Brown and Wentworth put parenting styles to the test by performing a variety of challenges in and around the families' homes. Experts also provide unsolicited advice to parents on how to better or change their approach towards their children.

Fans slam the Maghen-Dekels for not showing their Stranger Danger challenge on The Parent Test

The Stranger Danger challenge on The Parent Test involved a stranger knocking on the door of the parents' home when the kids were alone. The challenge was to understand how kids would respond when they were exposed to a stranger's knock while the parents weren't around them. Only the Wynns family passed the test as the kids called their parents, who opened the door.

The Maghen-Dekels family refused to show their video. They felt that they failed the test but the video was too triggering. Fans slammed the family for not showing the video as it was the purpose of the show. Check out what they have to say.

Chill @CHill_cuz The 2 dads not showing their video is ridiculous!!! He’s mad bc his bad ass kids didn’t pass the test. I wanna see the damn footage. #TheParentTest The 2 dads not showing their video is ridiculous!!! He’s mad bc his bad ass kids didn’t pass the test. I wanna see the damn footage. #TheParentTest

Chill @CHill_cuz I think the 2 dads need this show the most but based on what I saw they gotta go! Send them packing #TheParentTest I think the 2 dads need this show the most but based on what I saw they gotta go! Send them packing #TheParentTest

Jessica_love @jessica_love392 So because ur kids failed the test and now ur embarrassed u don't want it to be shown? U knew what you were signing up for. #TheParentTest So because ur kids failed the test and now ur embarrassed u don't want it to be shown? U knew what you were signing up for. #TheParentTest

Pogiii @Pukaiiii You agreed to the show but don’t want to show your video…kinda suspicious #TheParentTest You agreed to the show but don’t want to show your video…kinda suspicious #TheParentTest

Broken Glass! in the Disco @sierrasierrae "What is the value of showing what I, a participant on this TV show, which is shown to other people, agreed to do for the sole purpose of showing it to other people" sir pls #TheParentTest "What is the value of showing what I, a participant on this TV show, which is shown to other people, agreed to do for the sole purpose of showing it to other people" sir pls #TheParentTest

FREE @PIMOInsane I think if his kid didn't open up the door he probably would have been just fine with showing the video #theparenttest I think if his kid didn't open up the door he probably would have been just fine with showing the video #theparenttest

Two intensive challenges shook the parents on The Parent Test

Tonight's episode of The Parent Test continued to to feature the first four sets of parents and their respective parenting styles - the Leongs (Intensive — think work and high achievement), the Webbs (Natural — let the kids develop at their own pace), the Wynns (New Age — let kids be kids) and the Maghen-Dekels (Routine — rigid scheduling to give structure).

For the Fine Dining Challenge on The Parent Test, parents had to take their kids to a restaurant, presenting them with unfamiliar food and a different environment. While only the Leong family forced their daughter to try everything, the other set of parents were more comfortable with letting their children have the freedom of what they wanted to eat.

The Webbs and the Maghen-Dekels families both had their own issues having their kids eat unfamiliar food, Webbs' children didn't eat any of the food initially, and when they tried, one of them puked the food. With the Maghen-Dekels, their children preferred cake over anything.

However, it was the Wynns, who adopted the New Age parenting approach that worked in the challenge. They taught their children to be inclusive of their environment and accept all kinds of food. However, they also made sure they didn't force their children to eat unfamiliar food but focused more on encouragement and gratitude towards food in general.

The Wynns passed not just the Fine Dining challenge, but also the Stranger Danger challenge. For the second challenge on The Parent Test, a stranger would knock on the homes when the children were alone. The ideal situation would be that the kids don't open the door. Only the Wynns' family's kids passed the test as they called their parents before opening the door themselves.

The Maghen-Dekels refused to show their kids reacting to the Stranger Danger challenge. They felt that their kids, who failed the challenge as they opened the door to a stranger, was traumatizing to them. The cast was eventually emotional over the challenge.

Season 1 of The Parent Test has been an interesting watch so far. The show will continue to explore different parenting approaches for viewers to gain insights into how to navigate their lifestyles with their children. Every episode, the series will come up with newer styles, making the show worth the wait.

Tune in to a brand new episode of The Parent Test next Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

