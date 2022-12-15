What time will The Parent Test season 1 premiere on ABC? Release date, concept and more details explored

The Parent Test season 1 will premiere on Thursday, December 15, at 10 pm ET. The one-hour-long special episode, titled Which Way is the Right Way?, will be uploaded to Hulu and ABC's website one day after the television premiere.

The new series will feature parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown and host Ali Wentworth entering the household of 12 parents with different approaches to raising children, ranging from helicopter parenting to achievement-style parents. With multiple conversations and disputes, the parents will together discuss a single parenting strategy that is useful in modern times.

Additionally, Dr. Brown and Wentworth will perform many challenges with the kids to come to certain conclusions and give advice to the parents. The series description of The Parent Test reads:

"Twelve families are put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test. From hot-button topics and emotional challenges to shared learnings, the search to find today’s most effective parenting styles begins."

What to expect from the season 1 premiere of The Parent Test?

The Parent Test series premiere will feature 12 parents who want to raise happy and healthy kids and take them on the High Dive Challenge and the Yes Day Challenge. In the former, the kids will be asked to take a risk and dive off a board into a pool, where they might face some peer pressure from other children.

The challenge will be tough for the kids, and as seen in a promo, one child refuses to even jump. However, some kids will overcome their fears and lunge for the win, much to the amazement of their parents.

In the Yes Day challenge, the parents will have to give in to every demand made by their children for 24 hours. In a promo, one set of parents is seen getting concerned as their kids eat cake for breakfast, while another couple's kids make the bed messy by eating on it.

Additionally, the show will see parents sharing their personal struggles of raising kids after being raised in a "tough" household. In the promo, one woman states how she wishes she had a dad like another father involved in the experiment.

More about The Parent Test

Dr. Adolph Brown is a popular clinical psychologist with 30 years of experience in therapeutic sessions. He will serve as the show's parenting expert, who will have conversations with several parents about their kids based on constructive criticisms.

The show is based on the Australian series Parental Guidance and will say everything that was not covered in the previous show, according to Dr. Brown. He also adds:

"Every parent who’s watching will find out, based on all the parenting styles that are being exhibited, that good parenting is actually inconvenient. People don’t talk about that. It’s something that we all choose to do and want to do, and want to do it better."

The parents involved in the experiment represent different parenting styles and will have conversations on several tough topics, such as spanking. Together with Dr. Brown and Wentworth, the parents will develop a new approach to raising children.

The new episodes of The Parent Test will air on ABC every Thursday at 10 pm ET.

