“Sure. Why not?”: Jordan Peterson breaks down in tears over Olivia Wilde’s ‘incel’ remarks

During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson broke down in tears when asked about Olivia Wilde, who called him "a hero to the incel community."

When the host asked whether Wilde's assessment of him was true, Jordan Peterson seemingly had an emotional moment as he said:

"Sure. Why not? You know, people have been after me for a long time because I’ve been speaking to disaffected young men."

For those unversed, during a chat with Interview Magazine on September 1, 2022, Wilde noted that she based Chris Pine's character in Don't Worry Darling on Jordan Peterson. She added:

"We based that character [Chris Pine's] on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community."

Previously, Peterson's daughter Mikhaila Peterson had also clapped back at Wilde for her dig towards her father. On the podcast Opposing Views, Mikhaila said:

"Don't Worry Darling has been based off of my dad because apparently he's king of the incels... My dad is not pro-incel."

For those unaware, Wilde quipped that Peterson is an "incel," and described the term as “community of disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to s*x from women." She added that these men believed that "society has now robbed them... that the idea of feminism is working against nature, and that we must be put back into the correct place.”

How did Jordan Peterson react to Olivia Wilde's comments against him?

Following Olivia Wilde's comments during the September 1 interview, two days later, on September 3, Jordan Peterson seemingly called Wilde a bully during a conversation with National Post. He said:

"I also hope that Chris Pine at least does the sartorial splendour of my very formal public wardrobe justice as he pillories me in the latest bit of propaganda disseminated by the woke, self-righteous bores and bullies who now dominate Hollywood, and who insist that the production of such tripe."

In his appearance on the Opposing Views podcast with his daughter Mikhaila, Peterson addressed the issue of being called a "pseudo-intellectual." He noted that he is the "highest cited psychologist in the department at the University of Toronto by a large margin."

While chatting with Piers Morgan on September 29, he emotionally noted how the "casual insults" have taken a toll on him:

"It’s very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young men are in that category. You get these casual insults, these incels — what do they mean?"

He further added:

"These men, they don’t know how to make themselves attractive to women who are very picky, and good for them. Women, like, be picky. That’s your gift, man. Demand high standards from your men. Fair enough. But all these men who are alienated, it’s like they’re lonesome and they don’t know what to do and everyone piles abuse on them.”

When asked why he got emotional while recalling Wilde's comments against him, Jordan Peterson said:

"It’s really something to see... constantly how many people are dying for lack of an encouraging word and how easy it is to provide that if you’re careful."

Don't Worry Darling was released on September 22, 2022, in theaters across US, after a successful premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

