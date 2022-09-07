Incel meaning explained as Jordan Peterson's daughter responds to Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling jibes

In a chat with Interview Magazine, Olivia Wilde discussed how she based Chris Pine's character in Don't Worry, Darling, on Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson.

During the interview, Wilde noted:

"We based that character [Chris Pine's] on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community."

However, this dig at Peterson did not sit well with Jordan and his daughter Mikhaila Peterson, who came in support of her father.

What does the term Incel mean?

Explaining the meaning of the word "incel," Wilde said that it is a community of "disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to s*x from women."

The Merriam Webster defines incel as:

"a person (usually a man) who regards himself or herself as being involuntarily celibate and typically expresses extreme resentment and hostility toward those who are sexually active."

However, in recent years, men who identify as "incels" have expressed rage at women for denying them physical intimacy, according to the website.

What did Olivia Wilde say about Jordan Peterson?

During an interview with actress and filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Wilde revealed that Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson inspired Chris Pine's character in Don't Worry, Darling.

Wilde elaborated on the meaning of the phrase "incel community," saying:

"They believe that society has now robbed them – that the idea of feminism is working against nature, and that we must be put back into the correct place."

Noting further, Olivia Wilde took several jibes at Peterson, his profession, and his appearance. The director said:

"This guy Jordan Peterson is someone that legitimizes certain aspects of their movement because he's a former professor, he's an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that should be taken seriously."

Jordan Peterson and Mikhaila Peterson's respond to Olivia Wilde

After Olivia Wilde's comments were all over the internet, Jordan Peterson and his daughter Mikhaila Peterson hit back at the director for her comments. Speaking to the National Post, Peterson, 60, responded to Wilde's interview while speaking about Pine's character being based on him. Calling Chris Pine "an attractive man," the author noted:

"I also hope that Chris Pine at least does the sartorial splendour of my very formal public wardrobe justice as he pillories me in the latest bit of propaganda disseminated by the woke, self-righteous bores and bullies who now dominate Hollywood, and who insist that the production of such tripe."

His daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, discussed Olivia Wilde's comments about her father in her interview on the Opposing Views podcast. Mikhaila said this while playing a clip from The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in which her father criticises the incel mentality:

"Don't Worry Darling has been based off of my dad because apparently he's king of the incels... My dad is not pro-incel."

Jordan also took issue with being called a "pseudo-intellectual" in the video shared on Mikhaila's Instagram. He noted:

"I am the highest cited psychologist in the department at the University of Toronto by a large margin."

While Wilde hasn't responded to Jordan and Mikhaila Peterson's responses, her movie Don't Worry Darling has had a successful premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The event was attended by Wilde, along with Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine.

