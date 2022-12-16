“This is an eye-opening experience”: The Parent Test fans find the new series interesting 

ABC's newest reality television series, The Parent Test, premiered on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT. The brand-new parenting show follows 12 parents and explores their approaches to raising their children.
The official synopsis for season one of the show reads,
"12 families are put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test that compares multiple styles of parenting."
In episode one of The Parent Test, viewers were introduced to four new parents: the Wynne family, who practiced new-age parenting, the Leong family, who practiced intensive parenting, the Maghen-Dekels, who practiced routine parenting, and the Webb family, who practiced natural parenting.
These four sets of parents subscribe to polar opposite parenting methods apropos their kids. While some fans found a few of the parenting styles helpful, there were a few they weren't fond of.
Upon witnessing the four parents and the way they're bringing up their kids, fans took to social media to reveal that they were hooked to The Parent Test. Many claimed that they were interested in the show and couldn't wait for the next episode.
The Parent Test is hosted by comedian Ali Wentworth and features psychologist and renowned child expert Dr. Adolph Brown. From child-led parenting to helicopter parenting, the series showcases a variety of parenting styles. Continue reading if you want to learn more about what fans had to say about the series.
The Parent Test fans rave about the newly released ABC reality TV parenting series
Fans claimed on Twitter that the show was eye-opening. Many also mentioned how much the show had taught them and how eager they were to learn more about various parenting philosophies.
Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on episode one of The Parent Test
The official synopsis for episode one titled Which Way Is the Right Way? reads,
"Families take on the "high dive challenge" and the "yes day challenge."
Each parent had to try to get their child to complete these two challenges in their own style. For the high dive challenge, the kids had to jump from the highest diving board in the pool. While the Wynne family and Leong family's children didn't complete the challenge, and the parents didn't succeed in convincing them to do so, the kids of the other two families succeeded in the challenge and jumped off the diving board.
For the next challenge, the kids had a Yes Day. The parents had to agree to whatever their kids asked for or did for the entire day. What shocked the Leong family was seeing their child not want to spend that day with them and spend it doing things by herself.
The Leong family practiced intensive style parenting and claimed that their 6-year-old daughter Juliette thrived on negative reinforcement. This didn't sit well with many viewers. To see how their parenting progresses, stay tuned.
The Parent Test airs every Thursday night at 10 pm ET only on ABC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.