1923 episode 6 recap: Spencer and Alex get married but are still nowhere near home

1923 is one of the most captivating shows on air right now. It serves as the third spinoff for Kevin Costner's Yellowstone. 1923, 1883, and Yellowstone are all created by Taylor Sheridan.

1923 sees previous generations of the Dutton family protecting the ranch from violent adversaries. Jacob and Cara Dutton are the respective patriarchal and matriarchal heads of the family in this era, with their biggest enemy being Banner Creighton, a Scottish sheepherder.

The Duttons migrated to Montana in 1883 from Tennessee to escape the war. After the ranch's original founder James and his wife Margeret passed away, Jacob and Cara took over and raised James and Margeret's children, John and Spencer, as their own.

1923 recap: Spencer and Alex are still alive and on their way home

At the moment, there are four stories going forward simultaneously, and there is a high chance they will converge in the near future.

Teonna Rainwater, who escaped from the Catholic Boarding School, was rescued by the kind Native American Shepherd, Hank. For the first time, it seemed like Teonna was able to trust somebody.

Hank came to her at a time when she was at her lowest and was a guardian angel for the poor girl. Teonna changed into some clothes Hank gave her and together, they burned her school uniform.

But they didn't do that to the Holy Bible. Instead, they buried it deep into the ground. We also learned that Hank has a son who will be arriving soon. When he returns, Hank will use his son to send for Tenonna's father.

Meanwhile, authorities had already started investigating the murder of the nuns. They showed up at Teonna's grandmother's home and accidentally murdered her.

Spencer and Alex, meanwhile, were in the middle of the ocean, with their fates hanging by a thread. They were surrounded by sharks. Just as it seemed like they were not going to make it, a ship arrived and saved them.

Alex and Spencer got married on the ship and were hopeful of a pleasant future together, but were still far from home. Back in Montana, Jacob had almost made a full recovery, but Cara informed the sheriff about the massacre they were involved in. The sheriff then arrived at the ranch to have a word with Jacob.

Meanwhile, Jack and pregnant Liz were hopeful for a new start, eagerly waiting for their baby to come into the world.

What is 1923 about?

The synopsis of the show, according to IMDb reads:

"The Duttons face a new set of challenges in the early 20th century, including the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression."

1923 stars Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Isabel May as the Narrator, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth "Liz" Strafford, and Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield.

There will be two more episodes this season, and Paramount+ has also renewed the show for another season.

Episode 7 of 1923 will air on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 3 am ET.

