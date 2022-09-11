5 lesser-known facts about Severance actor Adam Scott

Adam Scott's role in Severance not only won him great love from audiences across the globe but also made him a highly acclaimed actor. Severance follows the life of Mark, who signs up for a severance program which would allow you to separate your work memories from your non-work memories. Scott plays the lead character in this psychological drama that leans onto the darker side.

Severance also stars Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro and Dichen Lachman in pivotal roles. It premiered in February 2022 and is available to watch on Apple TV+. The platform has announced that fans can expect the second season of the highly acclaimed show to go into production soon. Succession, which has 25 nominations, remains this year's most-nominated show.

Severance received six different nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards and Adam Scott has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Other cast and crew members to get nominated include writers, creators, the director and supporting actors. This year's Emmys will be held and aired on September 12, 2022.

Things to know about Adam Scott

1) Both his parents are educators

Adam Scott was born to Anne and Simon Dougald Scott, who are both retired teachers. Born in Santa Cruz, California, Scott went to Harbor High School and spent most of his time with his mother, who was a public school teacher. Scott's mother had Sicilian and Irish roots while his father was Scottish.

Adam had two siblings, both older and also some step-sisters and step-brothers, as their parents separated early during Scott's childhood and entered different marriages later on. Apart from being a teacher, his mother, who he spent most of his time with, was also known to be a talented painter.

2) He's a huge David Letterman fan

Growing up in Santa Cruz, isolated from Los Angeles and having both parents who are teachers and are in no way related to show business, acting was an odd choice for Adam Scott. The actor often recollects having a tiny black-and-white television in his room that he would watch for hours together, owing to his fascination with the business.

One of the most important factors that led Scott to choose a career in acting was David Letterman's late-night show. The actor has said many times that he would practice being on the show and rehearse what he would say if he was invited. He even went on to say that he owes a huge part of wanting to become an actor to David Letterman and the way he redefined show business.

3) He intially auditioned to be Ann's love interest on Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation is perhaps the most important show of Adam Scott's career. His portrayal of the hilarious Ben Wyatt is as brilliant as it is refreshing. The show gave Scott the exact platform he needed to show off the massive talent he honed. Ben Wyatt is a by-the-book state auditor and makes for a great comical character in the highly acclaimed show.

However, Scott initially didn't audition for the role of Ben Wyatt. Instead, he auditioned to play Josh, Ann's love interest. Ann is a character played by Rashida Jones and is another central character on the show. If indeed Scott had gotten the role of Josh instead, he would have had much less scope to expose his brilliant comic timing and acting abilities.

4) He once pitched a Funny or Die sketch to Barack Obama

Back in 2014, Adam Scott starred in a satirical video where he reprised his role as Derek Huff from Step Brothers. As a chopper salesman, Adam Scott makes fun of the idea of health insurance and belittles the concept in front of the American flag. The video was meant to be part of a campaign by the government to spread awareness about accessibility to healthcare.

This was when then-President Barack Obama was actively looking for comedians to take the campaign forward. Adam Scott personally pitched the idea for this sketch to the President at the White House. Fortunately, the jokes were taken in good humor and the satire was understood.

5) He's a R.E.M fan

R.E.M. was an American rock band from Georgia, which was formed in 1980. They had a massive following during their peak. Similar to his love for David Letterman, Adam Scott's obsession with the band was also quite passionate. He has expressed his love for the band on multiple occasions while also discussing their best work.

Adam Scott also launched a podcast on the subject of R.E.M. with his friend and fellow comedian Scott Aukerman. The two discussed the band, their style, the members, the different stages it went through and much more. All this is proof of the fact that Adam Scott, even before turning into an artist, was a huge fan of art of all kinds.

