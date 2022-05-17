Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 4 guest list: Will Smith and others star

Season 4 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will premiere on Netflix on Friday, May 20. Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Smith, and Ryan Reynolds have made it to the guest list for the six-part talk show.

David Letterman, the former host of The Late Show, engages in comprehensive conversations with a variety of celebrity guests during the course of every season. Some of the celebrities that have been on the show in the past include: Kim Kardashian, Robert Downey Jr., Jay Z, Shah Rukh Khan, Barack Obama, and others.

Season 4 guest list of David Letterman's My Next Guest includes Will Smith and other stars

David Letterman's talk show on Netflix is making its ultimate comeback after being away for close to 18 months. Season 4's star-studded guest list for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will include Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Smith, and Ryan Reynolds. The talk show will premiere on May 20. Six one-hour-long episodes, which were previously shot in March 2022.

Unfortunately for those eager to hear Smith address the the Oscars altercation with Chris Rock in detail, Netflix claims that all of this season's interviews were shot before March 2022, shutting out any chance of the actor addressing the events of Hollywood's big night, March 27.

Timothy Burke @bubbaprog VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock https://t.co/j0Z184ZyXa

As someone who recently gained the limelight for slapping Chris Rock on live television, 53-year-old Smith has had a lot on his plate lately. Even after winning his first Academy Award, the Men in Black actor had to cope with missing out on potential film projects and a ban from attending the Oscars for the next ten years.

Cardi B and Billie Eilish are two of the biggest names in the music industry who are expected to appear on David Letterman's My Next Guest in 2022. They will be joined on the show by NBA sensation Kevin Durant and Hollywood's most renowned actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Reynolds.

My Next Guest's last season premiered in October 2020, with just four episodes due to the pandemic's limitations. Two and a half years after he ended his decades-long reign on late-night shows on NBC and CBS, Letterman started the Emmy-nominated series on January 1, 2018.

Over on his newly expanded YouTube website, he has begun appearing more often in a series of amusing comedy interviews.

Hosted by Letterman, the talk show is the creation of executive producers Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay from Worldwide Pants, along with Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Brooke Posch, and John Skidmore from Jax Media. Justin Wilkes and Michael Steed of Jax Media also play the same role in the show's production.

The six-episode long My Next Guest will premiere on May 20 at 3.00 AM ET on Netflix.

