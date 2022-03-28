Hilarious tweets flood internet as photo of Andrew Garfield checking his phone during Oscars 2022 goes viral

In a series of memes, a photo of Andrew Garfield checking his phone during the 2022 Oscars went viral on Twitter. Fans claimed that the actor was checking his phone following Will Smith and Chris Rock's onstage encounter.

goatedshark @Ali33991809 Just saw will smith slap Chris rock in the face and then Andrew Garfield hops on his phone I’m going to bed. Just saw will smith slap Chris rock in the face and then Andrew Garfield hops on his phone I’m going to bed.💀 https://t.co/EV3CCymz2d

Although it has not been confirmed, some say that Garfield was texting his fellow Hollywood stars, discussing the entire scene between Smith and Rock. Reactions from other stars were also quick to go viral on Twitter:

LORRAKON @LORRAKON Everyone at the Oscar’s when Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on national television #Oscars Everyone at the Oscar’s when Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on national television #Oscars https://t.co/VX7EzFyJ22

Undeniably, the 2022 Oscars turned out to be more exciting and shocking than expected. A night with the stars wouldn't be memorable without any theatrics, and this year's Oscars staged the best drama the Dolby Theatre has seen in decades.

The event drew some of Hollywood's greatest faces for a night of triumph, joy, and celebration. However, while things seemed to be in order at the 94th Academy Awards, little did the beloved celebrities know that it was just the calm before the storm.

Yes, this storm is all about Will Smith's fists landing on Chris Rock's face. The King Richard actor Will Smith and presenter Chris Rock's sudden altercation on the Dolby Theatre stage became the most talked-about event of the night after Smith took offense to a joke Rock made about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Timothy Burke @bubbaprog VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock https://t.co/j0Z184ZyXa

Reportedly, Smith did not take it well when presenter Chris Rock joked about his wife's hairstyle, leading to the dramatic encounter. The two rocked the steady flow of the event with their unexpected onstage encounter moments before Smith emerged victorious after winning the Best Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard.

However, that did not stop the audience, celebrities, and the rest of the internet from reacting to the incident.

Fans react to Andrew Garfield's viral photo from the 2022 Oscars

Andrew Garfield at the 94th Academy Awards (Image via Getty Images)

Pictures of Garfield checking his phone during one of the biggest and most dramatic nights of the year went viral on Twitter.

Emily @Emilyrenee_13 Tag yourself I am Andrew Garfield on his phone at events Tag yourself I am Andrew Garfield on his phone at events 😂 https://t.co/N04hXADjG7

🍖 @pIayboyfarti @robsheff a shout out to andrew garfield for sitting on his phone while Kevin Costner was talking @robsheff a shout out to andrew garfield for sitting on his phone while Kevin Costner was talking https://t.co/amSFxeN89L

Dorian @dorian_rose666 #andrewgarfield #Oscars #AcademyAwards The way he had his phone under the table thinking he was all stealthy and shit while the camera was straight at him The way he had his phone under the table thinking he was all stealthy and shit while the camera was straight at him💀😭 #andrewgarfield #Oscars #AcademyAwards https://t.co/iYiDEUmo4R

Britt💟☔️☮️ @BrittssPOV Andrew Garfield is that kid that gets on his phone while the teacher is teaching and doesn’t bother to hide it. Andrew Garfield is that kid that gets on his phone while the teacher is teaching and doesn’t bother to hide it. 😂 https://t.co/ToFooDRBKR

Fans were quick to use his picture as a meme about the events that occurred at the Dolby Theatre, making the night a memorable one for all present there. Although it hasn't been confirmed, the internet has claimed that the star hopped on his phone immediately after Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation.

danielle🫠 @pinklacroixcan he’s probably asking tom and tobey to see if they, too, saw will smith deck chris rock in the face #Oscars2022 #AndrewGarfield #theslap the fact that he’s pulling the middle/high school kid move with the phone underneath the tablehe’s probably asking tom and tobey to see if they, too, saw will smith deck chris rock in the face the fact that he’s pulling the middle/high school kid move with the phone underneath the table💀💀 he’s probably asking tom and tobey to see if they, too, saw will smith deck chris rock in the face💀 #Oscars2022 #AndrewGarfield #theslap https://t.co/Mu9aO7m4Xm

Twitter users even claimed that Garfield was probably texting his friend and Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Zendaya, talking about the incident.

Although tick...tick...BOOM! was snubbed at the Oscars this year, the star managed to slide into a Twitter trend along with Jessica Chastain's acceptance speech.

The Academy @TheAcademy @jes_chastain The Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role goes to Jessica Chastain for her stunning performance in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye.' Congratulations! #Oscars The Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role goes to Jessica Chastain for her stunning performance in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye.' Congratulations! #Oscars @jes_chastain https://t.co/fsqe1QDL3U

In an emotional speech, The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress Jessica Chastain thanked her co-star (Andrew Garfield) for supporting her throughout their movie's production process.

Garfield fans are rooting for the star's triumph at the Oscars in the upcoming years.

