"As they should": Netizens commend Olivia Colman and other actors who signed a letter condemning Melissa Barrera's firing as censorship

In the wake of Melissa Barrera being fired from Scream VII and other acts of censoring voices from speaking about Palestine, over 1,300 actors and artists, including British actress Olivia Colman, signed a letter in support, condemning her firing as "censorship." On Thursday, November 30, 2023, Artist for Palestine, UK, published a letter urging the industry to:

"Uphold the right to freedom of expression and to uphold their commitment to anti-discrimination"

The letter focused on the broader "silencing and stigmatizing" of those who spoke up in support of Palestinian civilians in the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, especially in the UK.

Barrera's sacking was one such incident highlighted in the letter. The In The Heights actress frequently shared social media posts about the conflict, calling for a ceasefire. On November 21, Spyglass fired Barrera for writing:

"Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp. Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, no electricity no water... people are silently watching it happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING"

Internet users were delighted to hear about Olivia Colman and others speaking up, calling them "celebrities with a backbone."

Netizens commend Olivia Colman for supporting Melissa Barrera and censorship in the industry

With many celebrities facing lasting consequences for speaking up in support of Palestine, social media users rejoiced when a big-name star like Olivia Colman spoke up against the censorship. They praised the The Lost Daughter actress, calling her a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

The censorship included "targeting and threatening livelihoods" and "canceling performances, screenings, talks, exhibitions, and book launches" of those who expressed solidarity with Palestinians. Other than Barrera, Chinese artist Ai Weiwei’s London exhibition, too, was canceled after he expressed his views on the war.

In addition to "freedom of expression," the letter called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, stating that:

"To actively silence the principled artists and workers who do fulfil this responsibility is a failure to meet legal obligations on freedom of expression and anti-discrimination."

Apart from Olivia Colman, celebrities like Harriet Walter from Succession and Aimee Lou Wood from S*x Education, signed the letter.

Melissa Barrera and Olivia Colman had not commented on the development at the time of writing this article.