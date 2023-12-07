6 intense psychological thrillers to watch ahead of Eileen 

Psychological thrillers can be quite immersive because the story usually has multiple layers. Furthermore, the characters are primarily complex and different from what they seem on the surface, which adds to the mystery. Over the years, many psychological thrillers have achieved worldwide success, such as Get Out (2017), Zodiac (2007), and The Silence of the Lambs (1991).

The latest psychological thriller that has created a buzz among movie lovers is Eileen. The movie had a limited theatrical release earlier this month, and a wider release is slated for December 8, 2023. It stars Anne Hathaway, Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, and other notable actors in key roles.

The story focuses on a young secretary, Eileen Dunlop (McKenzie), who works in a prison. Things get complicated when she becomes enamored with the glamorous new counselor, Rebecca (Hathaway). Twisted but enticing, the movie will appeal to fans of the genre.

Like Eileen, there are quite a few notable psychological thrillers that offer an intriguing premise and unexpected story development.

Cam, The Lighthouse, and four other psychological thrillers that are both disturbing and intriguing

1) I Saw the Devil (2010)

In this action-packed psychological thriller, Lee Byung-hun plays Kim Soo-hyun, an NIS agent. When he learns that his fiancee has been murdered by a serial killer (Choi Min-sik), he vows to take revenge.

However, it becomes evident soon enough that Kim Soo-hyun's main priority is not to bring the criminal to justice. Instead, he goes to great lengths to torture him continuously to break him down both physically and mentally.

It is interesting to see how Lee Byung-hun's character, who is supposed to be on the right side of the law, breaks them repeatedly to deliver his version of justice. Violent and intense, this psychological thriller directed by Kim Jee-woon will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

2) We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

Tilda Swinton shines in this engaging psychological thriller directed by Lynne Ramsay. Viewers will regonize the talented actor from her roles in The Chronicles of Narnia series, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Constantine, and more.

Swinton plays the role of Eva Khatchadourian in this movie adapted from Lionel Shriver's book of the same name. Eva has a strained relationship with her son, and as he grows older, she has a hard time comprehending his psychopathic behavior.

The actress does a great job of showcasing the varied emotions of a mother who has a hard time trying to understand why her son does the things he does. Her inspired performance is the biggest reason to watch this intriguing thriller.

3) Cam (2018)

Viewers looking for an intense, gritty psychological thriller should make a point to watch this film directed by Daniel Goldhaber. Madeline Brewer plays Alice Ackerman, who works as a camgirl on a mature website. To increase her popularity, she even goes as far as simulating her own suicide.

However, things take a disturbing turn when she is unable to log into her account one day. She then realizes that someone who looks exactly like her has taken over her account. Brewer does a great job of portraying the boldness of her character as well as her vulnerabilities.

4) The Lighthouse (2019)

Directed by Robert Eggers, this psychological thriller stars Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson in the lead. It focuses on two nineteenth-century lighthouse keepers, who are stranded on a remote outpost because of a storm.

Fans of the genre will enjoy the dark and mysterious atmosphere of the movie. The actors do a great job of keeping the audience invested in the narrative from start to finish. One of the biggest draws of this thriller is the striking cinematography which utilizes the black and white aesthetic to keep the tension on a high.

5) I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

Jessie Buckley plays a young woman in this psychological thriller, who is going on a trip with her boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to meet his parents. However, once she arrives, she starts to feel like something is amiss. Another parallel story is that of an elderly janitor who is headed to work.

The pace dips and rises in different parts of the narrative, but it never gets dull. There is always something happening on screen, making it difficult for viewers to look away. It might not be for everyone ,but fans who enjoy layered storytelling will find I'm Thinking of Ending Things entertaining.

6) Fresh (2022)

Mimi Cave's directorial debut, this spooky psychological thriller stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan in the lead. Edgar-Jones plays Noa, who is sick of meeting unimpressive people on dating apps. When she meets the witty Steve (Stan) at a grocery store, they start connecting. One thing leads to another, and she agrees to go away on a weekend getaway, but she is horrified when she learns of his unusual appetites.

Stan and Edgar-Jones have great chemistry on-screen, which adds to the narrative. Fresh is chaotic, intense, and gripping. Fans of the genre should definitely put this one on their watchlist.

These well-made psychological thrillers combine a cracking script with stellar performances and unexpected twists to keep viewers well and truly entertained.