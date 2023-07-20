Coldplay European tour 2024: New dates, tickets, presale, venues & all you need to know

Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour continues to excite fans worldwide, and now the band has raised the anticipation even higher with the announcement of their new European dates for summer 2024.

The tour will take the band to major cities across Europe, including Athens, Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon, Rome, and many more, with the band ready to offer its unique blend of passionate rock and fascinating performances.

As one of the most influential bands of the century, Coldplay's European fans eagerly wait for their return to these iconic venues. The upcoming concerts promise to be an unforgettable experience for them with 16 dates across Europe.

New European dates announced for summer 2024 in Athens, Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon, Rome, Düsseldorf, Helsinki, Munich, Vienna & Dublin



Register now for first ticket access



New European dates announced for summer 2024 in Athens, Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon, Rome, Düsseldorf, Helsinki, Munich, Vienna & Dublin

The presale for the European tour has not been announced yet. However, the registrations to get early access to the tickets are open now via Coldplay’s official website.

Coldplay’s European tour will begin in Athens and end in Dublin

Coldplay will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with its Athens concert, which is scheduled to take place on June 8, 2024. After performing in various cities across Europe, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Dublin concert on December 30, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

June 8, 2024: Athens – Olympic Stadium

June 12, 2024: Bucharest – Arena Națională

June 16, 2024: Budapest – Puskás Aréna

June 22, 2024: Lyon – Groupama Stadium

June 23, 2024: Lyon – Groupama Stadium

July 12, 2024: Rome – Stadio Olimpico

July 13, 2024: Rome – Stadio Olimpico

July 20, 2024: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena

July 21, 2024: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena

July 28, 2024: Helsinki – Olympiastadion

August 15, 2024: Munich – Olympiastadion

August 17, 2024: Munich – Olympiastadion

August 21, 2024: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 22, 2024: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 29, 2024: Dublin – Croke Park

August 30, 2024: Dublin – Croke Park

Coldplay has 7 Grammy awards and 34 nominations to their name

Coldplay, the iconic British rock band, burst onto the music scene with their debut album Parachutes, which was released on July 10, 2000. The album's lead single, Yellow, quickly became a massive hit and introduced the world to Coldplay's unique sound, characterized by Chris Martin's emotive vocals, Jonny Buckland's atmospheric guitar work, and their ability to craft melodic rock anthems.

Following the success of their debut, their career skyrocketed, and they continued to release critically acclaimed albums that resonated with audiences worldwide. Their subsequent albums, such as A Rush of Blood to the Head, X&Y, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends, Mylo Xyloto, and more, further solidified their position as one of the most significant bands of their generation.

Throughout their journey, the band has amassed an impressive collection of awards and accolades. Notably, the band has been recognized by the Grammy Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in the music industry.

The band has won a total of seven Grammy Awards and 34 nominations, a testament to their talent and lasting impact on the music landscape.

Among their Grammy wins are some of the most esteemed categories, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year in 2004 for their timeless hit Clocks. These awards not only showcase the band's ability to create chart-topping and memorable songs but also highlight their influence in the rock and alternative music genres.

Overall, the band has secured a special place in the hearts of fans and music enthusiasts worldwide as one of the most influential bands.