"I finish on top, this is my music career, I dropped the mic" - Roger Federer jokes about sharing stage with Coldplay

Fans had earlier this year gotten a glimpse of Roger Federer on a big stage and no it was the Centre Court of Wimbledon or the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The retired Swiss icon was instead spotted working the shaker for British rock band Coldplay during one of their concerts in Zurich, Switzerland. The band was performing at the Stadion Letzigrund, with Federer in attendance.

Recalling the experience during an interview at the Laver Cup, Federer said he enjoyed the moment even though he's perfectly happy being away from the anxiety that comes with being in the spotlight.

"Of course, I enjoyed it after," Roger Federer said. "But, you know, I don't need sometimes those anxiety moments anymore. I'm just happy and quite content to be away from it all, but I finish on top, you know, this is my music career. I ended it right there, I dropped the mic."

Speaking about using the shaker, Federer said he had no idea what he was doing as he was just moving his hands with a smile on his face.

"Yeah, I don't know what it was doing I was I was moving my hands and smiling and yeah just being me," the Swiss legend said.

"Papa, you only live once" - Roger Federer recalls daughter's advice ahead of Coldplay concert

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2023.

Roger Federer reiterated that he had received a message from Coldplay asking whether he would be interested in coming on stage during one of their performances at the venue, an offer that materialized after his daughter's stamp of approval.

The Swiss said he had asked his daughter for advice on whether he should take up the band's offer of going up on stage during the performance.

"It was I got the invitation from Chris Martin from Coldplay," Roger Federer said. "He said, Don't you want to come up on stage tomorrow?' I was in Zurich at the time I just came back from an Elton John concert you know stuff you just do when you don't have much to do anymore."

"I looked at my daughter and I told her, 'Do you think I should be going on stage to do this?' And she was half-asleep, but told me, 'Of course, papa, you only live once.'"

Federer called time on his career at last year's Laver Cup after struggling with a series of injuries for over two years.

